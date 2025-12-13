Lil Mama Net Worth

What is Lil Mama's Net Worth?

Lil Mama is an American rapper, actress, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Lil Mama had her career breakthrough with her 2007 hit single "Lip Gloss," which was subsequently included on her 2008 debut album "VYP (Voice of the Young People)." Among her activities since then, she has released further hit songs; served as a judge on the MTV dance competition show "America's Best Dance Crew"; starred in the television films "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story" and "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story"; and appeared as a cast member in the "Growing Up Hip Hop" reality TV franchise.

Early Life

Lil Mama, whose real name is Niatia Kirkland, was born on October 4, 1989 in New York City. She has several siblings, including the rapper and dancer known as Arnstar. Kirkland's mother, Tara, passed away in late 2007 from breast cancer. Subsequently, Kirkland and her older brothers took guardianship of their younger siblings.

Music Career

Lil Mama released her debut single, "Lip Gloss," in mid-2007. It ended up peaking at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Lil Mama's signature song. Also in 2007, Lil Mama was featured on the official remix of Avril Lavigne's hit single "Girlfriend." Lil Mama went on to release her debut album, "VYP (Voice of the Young People)," in 2008; supported by "Lip Gloss" as the lead single, the album reached number 25 on the Billboard 200. The same year, Lil Mama was featured on the song "Baby Baby" from Karina Pasian's debut studio album "First Love."

Kicking off the 2010s, Lil Mama released the singles "Doughboy" and "Hustler Girl." Her singles in 2011 were "Scrawberry," "On & On & On," and "NY NY LA LA," the lattermost featuring Snoop Dogg. In late 2015, over seven years after her first album, Lil Mama released the mixtape "Take Me Back." Its singles were "Sausage" and "Too Fly." The following year, Lil Mama released the non-album singles "Summer Sixteen," "4pm," and a remix of Rihanna's "Work." In 2018, she was featured on Drake Bell's song "Call Me When You're Lonely."

Reality Television

In 2008, Lil Mama became a judge on the new MTV dance competition series "America's Best Dance Crew." She originally sat on the judging panel alongside JC Chasez and Shane Sparks. Lil Mama was later joined by Omarion and then D-Trix. She left the show after its seventh season in 2012. Lil Mama had a big year on television in 2018, competing on MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars" and VH1's "Hip Hop Squares" and starring in the second part of the second season of the WE tv reality series "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta." On the latter, she appeared alongside Kiyomi Leslie, Masika Kalysha, Ayana Fite, Deb Antney, and Da Brat, among other cast members. In 2019, Lil Mama continued her association with the "Growing Up Hip Hop" franchise as part of the recurring cast of "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York."

Acting Career

Lil Mama made her major acting debut in the 2013 VH1 biographical television film "CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story." She portrayed TLC member Lisa Lopes, with Keke Palmer portraying Rozonda Thomas and Drew Sidora as Tionne Watkins. Lil Mama returned to acting in 2017 to star in another biographical television film, "When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story." In this one, she portrayed the titular teen mom-turned-stripper who killed three men with her pimp Dino. The film premiered on TV One. Lil Mama went on to have a small recurring role in the first season of the CW sports drama series "All American" in 2018. Since then, she has appeared in such films as "All In," "True to the Game 2" and "True to the Game 3," "Fruits of the Heart," and "A Hip Hop Story."

Speeding Incident

In 2016, Lil Mama was arrested in Harlem for driving 38 mph in a zone with a 25 mph speed limit. Her license was consequently revoked.