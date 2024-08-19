What is NF's Net Worth?

NF is a Christian rapper, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $6 million. NF's albums include "Mansion," "Therapy Session," "Perception," "The Search," and "Hope." He had his breakout single in 2017 with "Let You Down," which reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted in various other countries. Notably, NF has struggled with OCD, anxiety, and depression, personal battles he often translates into his music.

Early Life and Education

NF, whose real name is Nathan Feuerstein, was born on March 30, 1991 in Gladwin, Michigan. He has two younger sisters. The kids had a difficult upbringing; after the divorce of their parents, they were raised by their mother and her abusive boyfriend until they were taken away by their father. In 2009, their mother died from an opioid overdose. Feuerstein found escape through hip hop, and often recorded songs on a karaoke machine. He was educated at Gladwin High School, where he played on the basketball team.

Albums and EPs

In late 2010, Feuerstein independently released his debut album, "Moments." The next year, he released the single "Alone," featuring Tommee Profitt and Brooke Griffith. Feuerstein went on to release his debut EP, "I'm Free," in the spring of 2012. In 2013, he released the single "Beautiful Addiction," featuring Profitt, Brady Schmitz, and Danielle Swift. After signing with Capitol Christian Music Group in 2014, Feuerstein released the self-titled EP "NF," using his initials as his rap name. The EP marked his commercial breakthrough, reaching number four on the Top Gospel Albums chart, number 12 on the Top Christian Albums chart, and number 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. NF subsequently released his major-label debut studio album, "Mansion," in 2015; it made it to number one on the Top Christian Albums chart and number 62 on the Billboard 200. The album included the singles "Intro," "Wait," and "All I Have." NF's next album was 2016's "Therapy Session," which topped both the Christian Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and reached number 12 on the Billboard 200.

NF had his greatest commercial success yet with his third major-label studio album, "Perception," which came out toward the end of 2017. His first album to reach number one on the Billboard 200, it also spawned his first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, "Let You Down." The song was a sleeper hit, ascending to number 12 on the chart after 17 weeks. "Perception" was eventually certified platinum by the RIAA. NF's next album was "The Search," which was released in the summer of 2019. It became his second consecutive album to debut atop the Billboard 200, and to be certified platinum by the RIAA. The album included the singles "Why," "The Search," "When I Grow Up," and "Time." After a four-year break, NF released his next studio album, "Hope," in 2023. Another commercial success, it peaked at number two on the Billboard 200, and also charted in the top five in several other countries. Its singles were the title track, "Motto," and "Happy."

Other Releases and Appearances

Among his other releases, NF put out the non-album singles "Warm Up" and "No Name." In 2021, he released the mixtape "Clouds," which was a big hit in both the US and the UK. As a featured artist, NF has made appearances on such tracks as Flame's "Start Over," TobyMac's "Till the Day I Die," and Futuristic's "Epiphany."

Musical Influences

NF has cited rapper and songwriter Eminem as his greatest musical influence. He has also mentioned the influence of British singer-songwriters Adele and Ed Sheeran.

Personal Life

In 2015, NF began dating Bridgette Doremus; the pair eventually married in 2018. They had a son, Beckham, in 2021, and a daughter, Leighton, in late 2023.

Following his Perception Tour in 2018, NF was diagnosed with OCD. He also has a history of anxiety and depression. NF has been very open about his struggles, often translating them into his music. He has also publicly talked about going to therapy for his mental health.