Mario Treadway net worth: Mario Treadway is an American rapper who has a net worth of $5 million. He is also known by his alias Souleye and he is perhaps best-known for being to Alanis Morissette.

Mario Treadway was born in Sturbridge, Massachusetts in May 1980. He married Alanis Morissette in 2010. Treadway released the albums Soul Sessions in 2002, Flexible Morality in 2003, UniverSoul Alchemy in 2004, Intergalactic Vibes in 2005, Balance in Babylon in 2007, Music For People (with BLVD) in 2008, Iron Horse Running in 2013, Identified Time in 2014, Shapeshifting in 2015, Wildman in 2017, and Soul School in 2019. Treadway has collaborated with several artists including Alanis Morissette, Bassnectar, Backstreet Boys, Creed, and more. Treadway and Morissette had their first son Ever in 2010. They had their first daughter Onyx in 2016 and another son Winter in 2019. Alanis Morrisette has had three #1 albums in the US and four in Canada. Her singles include "You Oughta Know", "Hand in My Pocket", "Ironic", "You Learn", "Head Over Feat", and "Thank You".