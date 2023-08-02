Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Aug 30, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Maino's Net Worth

What is Maino's Net Worth?

Maino is a rapper who who has a net worth of $1 million. Maino made his commercial debut with his 2008 single "Hi Hater," which was later featured on his 2009 debut studio album "If Tomorrow Comes…" The album also included "All the Above," featuring T-Pain, which was Maino's first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his second studio album, "The Day After Tomorrow," in 2012, and released the collaborative album "The Lobby Boyz" with Jim Jones in 2022.

Early Life

Maino, whose real name is Jermaine Coleman, was born on August 30, 1973 in New York City. As a young adult in the early 1990s, he was part of a drug-related robbing and kidnapping plot that resulted in him serving a decade-long prison sentence. It was during his incarceration that he started rapping to occupy himself and keep his spirits up.

Career Beginnings

Inspired by some of the top Brooklyn rappers of all time, including Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z, Maino immediately launched his own record label, Hustle Hard Entertainment, upon his release from prison in 2003. He went on to release numerous mixtapes on the label, with the first being 2005's "Real Recognize Real." Following that were "King of the City," "The Hand of God," "Brooklyn House, Pt. 1," "Tuck Ya Chain In," and "Maino is the Future."

Albums, EPs, and Further Mixtapes

In 2007, Maino signed himself and his Hustled Hard label to Atlantic Records. He subsequently began work on his debut studio album, "If Tomorrow Comes…," which came out in 2009 and entered the Billboard 200 at number 25. Prior to the release of the album, he put out his debut commercial single, "Hi Hater," which reached number 16 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Maino followed that with the single "All the Above," featuring T-Pain, which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 39. A third single entitled "Million Bucks" was also released. In early 2010, Maino released the EP "Unstoppable" exclusively through iTunes. Later in the year, he released the mixtape "The Art of War." In 2011, Maino put out the EP "Keep it Rockin" and the mixtape "Respect the Jux." His second studio album, "The Day After Tomorrow," came out in early 2012; it included the singles "Let it Fly," featuring Roscoe Dash, and "That Could Be Us," featuring Robbie Nova. Maino's other 2012 releases were the mixtapes "I Am Who I Am" and "The Mafia," the latter a collaboration with the Black Flag Mafia.

After going a year without any major releases, Maino returned in 2014 with the mixtape "K.O.B.," which was followed by the EP sequel "K.O.B. 2." He released another sequel, the mixtape "K.O.B. 3," on August 11, 2015. Early the next month, Maino released the mixtape "Maino Madness." In 2016, he collaborated with Uncle Murda on the mixtape "Yellow Tape (King Kong & Godzilla)," and later in the year released a solo mixtape entitled "K.O.B. Business." Much later, in 2022, Maino collaborated with Jim Jones on the album "The Lobby Boyz," which came out at the end of May.

Featured and Guest Appearances

Maino has appeared on many tracks by other artists, including David Banner's "Castles in Brooklyn," Raekwon's "Realer" and "To the Top," and M.O.P.'s "Welcome 2 Brooklyn." In 2015, he was featured on Erika Jayne's "Crazy," which reached number one on the Dance Club Songs chart.

Legal Problems

Maino has gotten into some legal trouble in more recent years, although nothing as severe as the robbing and kidnapping scheme that put him behind bars for ten years prior to the start of his career. In 2014, he was accused of assaulting pornographic actress Mellanie Monroe, but was cleared of all charges when video evidence proved that no assault had taken place. A couple years after that, Maino was connected to a shooting at New York City's Irving Plaza during the T.I. concert he was opening for, but was cleared of any responsibility by the NYPD.

Personal Life

Maino previously dated model Maggie Carrie, who appeared on the MTV sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show "Wild 'N Out." She later appeared alongside Maino on the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: New York."