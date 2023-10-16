Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $13 Million Date of Birth: Jul 28, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: New Orleans Gender: Male Profession: Singer-songwriter, Singer, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Mack Maine's Net Worth

What Is Mack Maine's Net Worth?

Mack Maine is an American rapper, songwriter, and record executive who has a net worth of $13 million. Mack Maine has earned his net worth as president of Young Money Entertainment, co-founder of Kush Entertainment, and founder of Soothe Your Soul Records. He co-wrote the songs "Got Money" (2008) and "How to Love" (2011) with Lil Wayne, and he performed on the official remix of "Got Money." In 2009, "Got Money" earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. Mack also co-wrote the 2012 Rick Ross single "So Sophisticated." Maine has appeared in several music videos, including "Young Money: BedRock" (2009), "Drake Feat. Lil Wayne: Miss Me" (2010), "Meek Mill Feat. Drake: Amen" (2012), and "Busta Rhymes Feat. Q-Tip, Kanye West, Lil Wayne: Thank You" (2013).

Early Life

Mack Maine was born Jermaine Anthony Preyan on July 28, 1982, in New Orleans, Louisiana. When he was 11 years old, he became friends with Dwayne Carter, who grew up to become Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne. The pair attended Eleanor McMain Secondary School along with Lil Wayne's future manager, Cortez Bryant, and future rapper Curren$y.

Career

In 2003, Mack competed in an MTV freestyle battle, finishing in 16th place out of 1,000 contestants. The following year, he performed backstage with rapper Cassidy on the BET Awards, and in 2005, he co-founded the record label Young Money Entertainment with Lil Wayne. Young Money Entertainment has released more than a dozen albums that have topped the "Billboard" 200 chart, including several Lil Wayne and Drake albums and Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday" (2010) and "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" (2012). The label has also released the compilation albums "We Are Young Money" (2009), "Rich Gang" (2013), and "Rise of an Empire" (2014), and all three albums reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and Top Rap Albums charts. In 2008, Maine performed on Lil Wayne's "Got Money" remix, and he appeared in the song's music video. Mack also performed the song with Lil Wayne on the NBC sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" in September 2008.

In 2009, Maine performed on Lil Wayne's "I Am Music" tour and mtvU's Spring Break concert. He released a mixtape entitled "This Is Just a Mixtape," which featured Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Pleasure P, Soulja Slim, Gorilla Zoe, Mystikal, and Mistah Fab. Mack performed on several tracks on the 2009 compilation album "We Are Young Money," and he appeared in a "Behind the Music" episode about Lil Wayne that year. In 2010, Mack performed on the T-Pain single "Ghetto Commandments" alongside Snoop Dogg, and he lent his voice to the Adult Swim animated special "Freaknik: The Musical." In 2013, he released a music video with Lil Wayne and Talib Kweli called "Celebrate," and he performed on the tracks "Tapout," "Dreams Come True," and "Angel" on the Young Money/Cash Money compilation album "Rich Gang." Maine also performed on the 2014 compilation album "Rise of an Empire," appearing on the songs "Fresher Than Ever" and "You Already Know."

Personal Life

In September 2013, Mack was charged with sexual battery over an incident that had occurred at a Lil Wayne concert the previous month. TMZ obtained the court documents and reported that "officials believe the 31-year-old rapper invited Rachel Reed and Cailey Maddox onto a tour bus on August 22, 2013 … and while on the bus, 'put his hand down Rachel's dress and grabbed her right breast' without her consent." The documents also stated, "Rachel got upset and when she and Cailey tried to leave the bus, [Mack Maine] held the door shut. Once the door was opened, Cailey was walking down the steps but turned and looked back to call for Rachel and [Mack] punched her in the face, breaking her jaw and knocking her down." Maine turned himself in to the authorities in Oklahoma County on September 20, 2013, and he was released on $9,000 bond.

Awards and Nominations

In 2008, Maine won the "Patiently Waiting: Louisiana" award at the Ozone Awards. He has earned four BET Award nominations with Young Money Entertainment, winning Best Group in 2010 and 2014 and receiving nominations for Best New Artist and Viewer's Choice for "BedRock" in 2010.