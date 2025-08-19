What is Sky Blue's net worth?

Sky Blue is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Sky Blue is best known as one half of the electronic dance music duo LMFAO, alongside his uncle Redfoo. Together, the pair became global superstars in the early 2010s with their infectious party anthems, flashy style, and over-the-top performances. LMFAO's blend of hip hop, electro, and dance-pop produced massive hits such as "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It," which dominated international charts and became cultural phenomena. Sky Blu's energetic rapping and stage presence helped define the group's identity, while their signature "party rock" ethos influenced a wave of dance music in popular culture. Outside of LMFAO, Sky Blu has pursued solo projects, launched his own label, and explored new creative ventures that highlight his versatility as an artist.

Early Life

Sky Blu was born Skyler Austen Gordy on August 23, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. He grew up in a family deeply connected to the music industry. His grandfather, Berry Gordy Jr., is the legendary founder of Motown Records, which shaped the careers of icons like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gaye. Surrounded by music from an early age, Sky Blu gravitated toward performance and production. The close-knit family dynamic would later extend into his career, as he teamed up with his uncle Stefan Gordy, better known as Redfoo, to form LMFAO.

Rise with LMFAO

LMFAO was formed in 2006 in Los Angeles, inspired by the dance and electro scene of the time. Sky Blu and Redfoo combined hip hop flows with electronic beats, creating a distinctive sound they called "party rock." Their debut album, "Party Rock," was released in 2009 and introduced fans to their outrageous style with tracks like "I'm in Miami Bitch" and "Shots" featuring Lil Jon.

The group's second album, "Sorry for Party Rocking," released in 2011, catapulted them to international fame. "Party Rock Anthem," featuring GoonRock and Lauren Bennett, became a global smash, topping charts in more than a dozen countries and selling millions of copies. The song's dance-heavy music video and signature "shuffle" dance craze made LMFAO a household name. Other hits from the album included "Champagne Showers," "Sorry for Party Rocking," and "Sexy and I Know It," further cementing their reputation as party music icons.

LMFAO toured extensively during this period, performing at festivals, award shows, and even the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Madonna. Their flashy costumes, comedic videos, and infectious energy made them one of the most recognizable acts of the era.

Hiatus and Solo Work

In 2012, LMFAO announced they were going on hiatus to pursue individual projects. While the break sparked speculation about a split, Sky Blu and Redfoo emphasized that they wanted to explore different creative directions. Sky Blu launched his own label, Big Bad University, and began working on solo material.

His solo album "Rebel Music" showcased a different side of his artistry, blending elements of EDM, hip hop, and pop while maintaining the high-energy vibe that defined LMFAO. Sky Blu has also released singles and collaborations under the moniker 8ky 6lu, further experimenting with new sounds and visuals.

Outside of recording, he has engaged in entrepreneurial projects, creative branding, and collaborations with artists across genres. Though LMFAO has not reunited for a full project, Sky Blu has occasionally revisited the duo's music in live performances.