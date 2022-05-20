Lil Twist Net Worth:

What is Lil Twist's Net Worth?

Lil Twist is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Lil Twist has released such mixtapes as "Year Book," "The Takeover," "The Golden Child," and "3 Weeks in Miami." He has often collaborated with Lil Wayne, who has been featured on his singles "The Leak" and "Love Affair." Lil Twist also appears on the compilation albums "We Are Young Money" and "Young Money: Rise of an Empire," both released through Lil Wayne's label.

Early Life

Lil Twist, whose real name is Christopher Lynn Moore, was born on January 11, 1993 in Dallas, Texas. As a teen, he never earned his high school degree, as he dropped out after a year.

Career Beginnings

Lil Twist launched his career at a very early age. When he was 10, he released his debut single, "The Texas Twist"; a hit on the local charts in Dallas, it remained at number one for six consecutive weeks. A couple years after this, Lil Twist opened for fellow rapper Lil Wayne at a concert in Tyler, Texas.

Mixtapes

In August of 2009, Lil Twist released his first mixtape, "Year Book," as a digital download; it spawned the single "The Leak," featuring Lil Wayne. He continued to release his mixtapes digitally following this, with "Class President" coming out in November. "Class President" included the single "Love Affair," also featuring Lil Wayne. In 2010, Lil Twist released "The Takeover," and in 2011 released "The Golden Child." For his 2012 mixtape "3 Weeks in Miami," he partnered with rapper Khalil. Lil Twist didn't release another mixtape until 2016's "The Golden Child 2," which launched two singles: "Pyrex," featuring Cory Gunz, and "Good Credit," featuring Foolie Faime.

Compilation Albums

Lil Twist has appeared on compilation albums released by the label Young Money Entertainment. On the 2009 album "We Are Young Money," he performed the track "Girl, I Got You" with Lil Chuckee, and appeared alongside many of the album's other performers on "Finale." A major hit, "We Are Young Money" debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 and made it to number one on the Top Rap Albums chart; it was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA. Later, in 2014, Lil Twist appeared on the second compilation album from Young Money Entertainment, entitled "Young Money: Rise of an Empire." He performed on the track "Bang" alongside Euro and Cory Gunz; on "One Time" alongside Tyga and YG; and again with Tyga on "Back it Up."

Other Collaborations

Lil Twist has collaborated with a number of other artists on non-album singles. With Bow Wow, he released the single "Little Secret" in 2010. The next year, he released "New Money," featuring Mishon, and the year after that put out "Turn't Up," featuring Busta Rhymes. Lil Twist has also appeared on the songs of other artists, including Khalil's "Hey Lil Mama"; Chrystian's "Go"; Miley Cyrus's "Do What I Want"; and multiple tracks by Justin Bieber, including "Twerk" and "Wind It." Additionally, he was featured on the song "Popular" on Lil Wayne's 2010 album "I Am Not a Human Being," and later was featured on Lil Wayne's 2020 album "Funeral" on the song "Ball Hard."

Legal Problems

Lil Twist has gotten into trouble with the law on multiple occasions. In the summer of 2013, he was arrested for DUI in Calabasas, California while driving Justin Bieber's luxury sports car around 70 mph in a zone with a 30 mph speed limit. A couple years later, Lil Twist was charged with burglary, grand theft, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and making criminal threats after he and four others attacked actor brothers Kyle and Christopher Massey. He pleaded guilty in late 2016, and was issued a one-year sentence. After serving just over seven weeks, he was released.