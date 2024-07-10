What is Lil Tay's Net Worth?

Lil Tay is a rapper, entertainer, and social media celebrity who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Lil Tay rose to fame in 2017 at the age of 10 when she began posting videos of herself on social media rapping. Due to family controversy, all her social media accounts were wiped in 2018, and she only re-emerged in the spotlight in 2023 when she released a new rap single. She developed a reputation for posting videos of herself in luxurious environments, often bragging about her wealth and making fun of her viewers.

Early Life

Lil Tay was born on July 29, 2007, and given the name Tay Tian. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to parents Angela Tian and Christopher Hope. Her father is a lawyer, while her mother was a real estate agent. When she was still a child, her family moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Her parents, who never married, shared custody of Tay.

Career

When Lil Tay was 10 in 2017, she became popular on social media platforms like Instagram for videos and photos that she uploaded that showed her posing in luxury vehicles and wearing designer clothes. She also began posting videos of her rapping on YouTube, which accumulated millions of views. As her popularity grew, her mother decided to move her to Los Angeles, California, after being in contact with a talent manager. Tay and her mother and half-brother, Jason, moved to Los Angeles so that Tay could have more career opportunities. Her mother decided that she would homeschool Tay rather than enroll her in the school system.

During this time, many of Tay's videos were directed and coached by her older brother, Jason. She was able to find locations to shoot the videos due to her mother's job, as she was a real estate agent with access to luxurious homes. It was later alleged that Tay's mother was fired from her job for allowing her daughter to shoot content in some of the homes as she had never sought permission from the owners. It was also reported that Jason was very hard on Tay, often yelling at her and criticizing her. Nonetheless, Tay's videos were very popular. She gained a reputation for insulting her viewers while also boasting about her wealth. She made videos with YouTuber Jake Paul and also had an internet feud with rapper Bhad Barbie. Tay has been associated with rappers Chief Keef and XXXTentacion. Some of her videos were criticized by other famous figures, such as the rapper Snoop Dogg.

Tay continued uploading videos until mid-2018, at which time her online presence ended after her father had applied to a court in Canada to obtain full custody of Tay. Tay then moved back to Canada.

From 2018 to 2023, Tay did not post any further content online. In June 2018, her Instagram and YouTube pages were wiped of their content. A few posts were uploaded to her Instagram in 2021, allegedly by her brother Jason. New content did not emerge until early August 2023 when a post appeared on her Instagram account alleging that both she and her brother had both died. However, a few days later, TMZ reported that her account had been hacked and that neither Tay nor her brother were actually dead.

Shortly after the incident, a law firm representing Tay's mother released a statement that affirmed the mother had been granted custody of Tay and that Tay would be able to again advance her career. In September 2023, she was spotted outside the Los Angeles International Airport. A few days later, she released the lead single for her debut studio album. The single was called "Sucker 4 Green." The song discusses Tay's love of money. The song was reviewed by music critics as being less rap-centric than perhaps expected, as it had the sound of a song that may be played at a shopping mall.

Personal Life

Lil Tay's personal life has been the subject of much controversy, mainly due to her relationship with her parents. In 2018, she moved to Los Angeles with her mother and brother in order to pursue greater career opportunities. However, it was reported that her brother had a very domineering presence in her life and often was very controlling in terms of the type of content she created and put on the web. Reportedly, when her father sought custody in 2018, it was in part to help Lil Tay reshape her career and become more professional. He was allegedly working with a manager in order to encourage Lil Tay to spend more time focusing on a career in music, rather than just creating and uploading boastful online videos. The father and the manager disagreed with the direction of her career and were at odds with Tay's mom and older brother.

After her father obtained custody of Lil Tay and her social media accounts were wiped clean, there were several posts that appeared on Lil Tay's Instagram that alleged that her father was abusive. Jason, her brother, was supposedly behind the posts, although their mother denied this. A separate Instagram account was also made that shared the father's contact information, including his place of work.

While Tay's father had custody, her mother had applied to the court in order to alter the custody agreement. Her mother won custody of Tay in August 2023, and Tay's father was reportedly required to pay retroactive child support. Tay then returned to Los Angeles to again pursue her music and social media career.