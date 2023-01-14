LIL B Net Worth:

What is Lil B's Net Worth?

Lil B is a rapper and author who has a net worth of $4 million. Lil B is known for his genre-spanning solo work, which contains elements of hip hop, indie rock, new age, and choral music. He has also recorded with the Bay Area hip hop group the Pack. Their song "Vans" was rated as the fifth best of 2006, by Rolling Stone Magazine. Lil B was just a teenager when he joined the group. After their release of Vans, they recorded Skateboards 2 Scrapers. Rappers, Too $hort and Mistah F.A.B. joined in the remix of Vans, which was part of the Skateboards 2 Scrapers release. The Pack released two albums, called "Based Boys" in 2007 and "Wolfpack Party" in 2010. In his other activities, Lil B is well known for getting into feuds with various celebrities, including NBA superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Early Life and Education

Lil B, whose real name is Brandon McCartney, was born on August 17, 1989 in Berkeley, California. He was educated at Albany High School.

The Pack

As a teenager, McCartney adopted the stage name Lil B and began rapping with the Bay Area hip hop group the Pack. The other members of the group were Young L, Stunnaman, and Lil Uno. In 2005, the Pack released its first mixtape, "Wolfpack Muzik Vol. 1." It was followed in 2006 by "Wolfpack Muzik Vol. 2" and the EP "Skateboards 2 Scrapers." From the EP, the Pack had a surprise hit with the song "Vans." The Pack went on to release its debut album, "Based Boys," in 2007. Following that were the mixtapes "Wolfpack Musik Vol. 3: Screamin' Demons" and "The Pack is Back." In 2010, the Pack put out the album "Wolfpack Party" and the EP "Sex on the Beach."

Solo Career

As a solo artist, Lil B released his first digital albums, "I'm Thraxx" and "6 Kiss," in late 2009. Early the next year, he released his debut solo mixtape, "Dior Paint." He soon signed to SODMG Entertainment, the label of fellow rapper Soulja Boy. Lil B subsequently released the mixtape "Base World Pt. 1." By the summer of 2010, he had recorded over 1,500 tracks, including such hits as "Wonton Soup" and "I'm God." A little later in the year, Lil B released his studio album "Rain in England." In 2011, he released the EP "Paint" and the albums "Angels Exodus" and "I'm Gay."

Venturing in a different direction, Lil B released the instrumental album "Choices and Flowers" in 2012 under the moniker the BasedGod. He put out another instrumental album, "Tears 4 God," at the end of the year. Returning to his Lil B name, he released the 101-song mixtape "05 Fuck Em" on Christmas Eve in 2013. The next year, he released the mixtapes "Hoop Life" and "Ultimate Bitch." Lil B continued to release mixtapes at a prolific rate over the ensuing years; among his notable titles was 2017's "Black Ken," which he self-produced and self-released.

Other Endeavors

In 2009, Lil B released a book entitled "Takin' Over by Imposing the Positive!" A digital-age epistolary book, it is written in the form of emails and text messages delivered by the author to the reader. The book encapsulates Lil B's philosophy of "based" living, meaning having a positive attitude toward life. He has promoted this attitude through various motivational speaking gigs at such colleges as MIT and Carnegie Mellon. Lil B also advanced the idea of "based" living through a mobile app called Basedmoji, which was launched in early 2015.

Celebrity Feuds

Lil B has been engaged in a number of celebrity feuds over the years. In 2010, he exchanged insults on Twitter with rapper Joe Budden, who had mocked him and his "based" movement. Lil B subsequently released a diss track entitled "T Shirts & Buddens." In 2011, he got into a feud with rapper the Game, with each recording diss tracks about the other. Another feud blew up between Lil B and rapper Joey Bada$$, although the latter later admitted the feud was generated for the sake of publicity. Later, in 2017, Lil B had a short-lived feud with rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie after he was attacked by him backstage at the Rolling Loud Bay Area festival. Forced to cancel his set, Lil B was met with a wave of support from fans and performers alike. The feud was eventually ended publicly on Twitter.

Lil B's nastiest feuds have been with NBA stars. In 2011, he began trading vituperations with Kevin Durant after Durant tweeted about being mystified by Lil B's success. In response, Lil B said that he would curse Durant so he would never win an NBA championship. He rescinded his curse in 2012, but reinstated it in 2014, the same year he released the diss track "Fuck KD." Tensions eventually cooled down, although Lil B became engaged in a feud with another NBA star, James Harden, whom he claimed had stolen his dance moves. Lil B consequently said he placed a curse on him, as well. In 2017, he announced that he had lifted his curse.

Personal Life

In early 2015, Lil B's apartment building in Contra Costa County, California caught on fire. He and others were saved by 15-year-old resident Mateo Ysmael, who ran through the building waking people up in the early hours of the morning.