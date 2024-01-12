What is Lil Mabu's Net Worth?

Lil Mabu is a New York-based rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Lil Mabu first gained recognition in 2020 with his song "Miss Me." Since then, he has released such popular songs as "No Snitching," "Throw," "Mathematical Disrespect," and "Teach Me How to Drill." Mabu has collaborated with such other rappers as DD Osama, Fivio Foreign, Chrisean Rock, Kay Flock, and Dougie B.

Early Life and Education

Lil Mabu, whose real name is Matthew DeLuca, was born on April 4, 2005 in New York City. He has an older sister, and had an older brother who died in a townhouse collapse in 1987. DeLuca was educated at Collegiate School, an elite private school for boys in Manhattan. After graduating in 2023, he began attending Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Music Career

Lil Mabu began his rap career in 2018. Specializing in the trap and Brooklyn drill genres, he gained wider recognition in 2020 with the release of his song "Miss Me." A couple years later, Mabu collaborated with rapper Dusty Locane on the song "No Snitching," which became popular on the video-hosting service TikTok. In mid-2022, Mabu released his debut mixtape, "Double M's." At the end of the year, he collaborated with rapper DD Osama on the song "Throw." Mabu went on to have his commercial breakthrough in the spring of 2023 with the song "Mathematical Disrespect," which went viral on TikTok and became Mabu's first charting song, peaking at number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also charted internationally in such countries as the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

A month after the release of "Mathematical Disrespect," Mabu graduated from high school and released the single "Rich Scholar." Before heading off to college, he released another single, called "At What Cost?," which was accompanied by a music video. In October of 2023, Mabu released the song "Mr. Take Ya B*tch," a collaborative diss track with rapper Chrisean Rock aimed at rappers Blueface and Wack 100. The track went to number 33 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and eventually reached number one on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. That December, Mabu and rapper Fivio Foreign released the collaborative song "Teach Me How to Drill," along with a music video. The video quickly became the most-trending music video on YouTube. In 2024, Mabu released his second mixtape, "Young Genius."