Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Mar 3, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Cloverland Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.854 m) Profession: Actor, Record producer, Musician, Motivational speaker, Songwriter, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lil Flip's Net Worth

What Is Lil' Flip's Net Worth?

Lil' Flip is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Lil' Flip is best known for singles such as "Sunshine," "Game Over," "The Way We Ball," "I Can Do Dat," and "Rollin' on 20s." He has released more than a dozen studio albums, including "Undaground Legend" (2002), "U Gotta Feel Me" (2004), "I Need Mine" (2007), "Respect Me" (2009), "Ahead of My Time" (2010), "El Jefe" (2015), "The Music Machine" (2019), and "No Feelings" (2020). "Undaground Legend" and "U Gotta Feel Me" were certified Platinum. "U Gotta Feel Me" reached #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums chart, and "Undaground Legend" peaked at #12 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In 2004, Lil' Flip launched the record label Clover G Records (also known as Clover G La Familia) and the shoe line Clover Footwear. He released the book "Don't Let the Music Industry Fool You" in 2014. Lil' Flip directed his 2009 music video for "Kim Kardashian," and his music has appeared in the films "2 Fast 2 Furious" (2003), "Blade: Trinity" (2004), "The Marine" (2006), "Dead Tone" (2007), "April Fools" (2007), and "District 13: Ultimatum" (2009) and the television series "Las Vegas" (2006), "The Wire" (2006), and "The Sopranos" (2007).

Early Life

Lil' Flip was born Wesley Eric Weston Jr. on March 3, 1981, in Houston, Texas. He came from a working-class family, and his parents split up when he was a child. Lil' Flip and his siblings were then raised by their mother. Lil' Flip became interested in music at an early age, and he began rapping as a teenager, competing in talent shows and rap battles.

Career

In the late '90s, Lil' Flip signed with the independent label Sucka Free, and he released his first album, "The Leprechaun," on July 18, 2000. The album reached #34 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, #36 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, and #67 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and attracted the attention of DJ Screw. Lil' Flip joined DJ Screw's rap group Screwed Up Click, and DJ Screw nicknamed him "The Freestyle King."

In 2002, Lil' Flip signed with Columbia Records and released the Platinum album "Undaground Legend," which reached #12 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He followed his major label debut with another Platinum album, 2004's "U Gotta Feel Me," which reached #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The single "Game Over (Flip)" was certified Platinum and reached #15 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #4 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, #8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and #9 on the Rhythmic chart. The Gold single "Sunshine"(featuring Lea) topped the Rhythmic chart and peaked at #2 on the "Billboard" Hot 100, Hot Rap Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts and #3 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart.

Lil' Flip teamed up with Yung Redd for the song "Rollin' on 20s," which was featured on the 2003 "2 Fast 2 Furious" soundtrack, and he performed on the 2005 Chamillionaire track "Turn It Up," which was certified Gold and reached #8 on the Rhythmic chart and #9 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Next, he released the albums "I Need Mine" (2007), "Respect Me" (2009), and "Underground Legend 2" (2009), and "I Need Mine" reached #15 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #4 on the Top Rap Albums chart, #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and #10 on the Top Tastemaker Albums chart. In 2010, Lil' Flip released the album "Ahead of My Time," followed by "The Black Dr. Kevorkian" in 2013, "El Jefe" in 2015, and "The Art of Freestyle" in 2016. He then released 2018's "King" and "Life" and 2019's "The Art of Freestyle 2" and "The Music Machine." In 2020, Lil' Flip released three albums, "Feelings," "No Feelings," and "The Leprechaun 2." He released two albums, "The Art of Freestyle 3" and "Fondren Flip," in 2022 and the EP "333" and the album "Worthing Wesley" in 2023. He has also performed on singles by David Banner ("Like a Pimp"), Yung Wun ("Tear It Up"), Three 6 Mafia ("Ridin' Spinners"), Lexx ("How I Feel"), and Mario Winans ("Never Really Was"). "Like a Pimp" was a top 10 hit on the Hot Rap Songs chart and reached #15 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Lil' Flip has appeared on "Last Call with Carson Daly" (2004), "Showtime at the Apollo" (2004), and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (2006), and he played himself in a 2006 episode of "Las Vegas" and the 2007 horror movie "April Fools." He was featured in the 2004 TV special "Prince: The Art of Musicology," and that year he also lent his voice to the video game "Def Jam: Fight for NY."

Personal Life

Lil' Flip enjoys painting, and he told "The Source" in 2016, "I painted pictures for 2Chainz, Beast Mode, I gave Z-Ro a painting a couple weeks ago." He added, "I used to do scenery when I was young because that's what everybody had in their restaurants: mountains, boats and water. I got burnt out on that. Then I got hooked on all characters, cartoon characters and I got burned out on that. Now I'm not doing abstract— doing 'Flipstract.'"

Award Nominations

In 2004, Lil' Flip earned an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist.