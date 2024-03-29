What is Lil Bibby's Net Worth?

Lil Bibby is a rapper and record executive who has a net worth of $14 million. Not to be confused with Lil B, Lil Bibby released his debut mixtape, "Free Crack," in 2013. He released two sequel mixtapes before signing a joint deal with RCA Records and Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records. In 2017, Bibby founded his own record label, Grade A Productions, through which he has signed such successful artists as Juice Wrld and the Kid Laroi.

Early Life and Education

Lil Bibby, whose real name is Brandon Dickinson, was born on July 18, 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised with his two brothers and his sister by a single mother who was addicted to drugs. By the time he was 13, Dickinson was selling on the streets. To cope with his tumultuous environment, he turned to music and basketball. Soon, he began recording raps on his phone. Although he initially opted for a GED as a teenager, Dickinson re-enrolled in high school as a young adult and received his diploma from Liberty High School in 2015.

Mixtapes and EPs

In late 2013, Lil Bibby released his debut mixtape, "Free Crack." It featured guest appearances by fellow young rappers Lil Herb and King L. Bibby went on to release a sequel mixtape, "Free Crack 2," in the summer of 2014; it included guest appearances by such artists as Wiz Khalifa, Jadakiss, and Kevin Gates. That was followed in late 2015 by "Free Crack 3," featuring guest appearances by Common, Future, and Jeremih, among others. In 2016, Bibby released his debut EP, "Big Buckz." The next year, he released his second EP, "FC3: The Epilogue."

Featured and Guest Appearances

Bibby has been a featured or guest artist on various songs by other artists. In 2013, he was featured on N-Tune's track "Ex Bitch" and Gianni Blu's track "Crazy." The following year, Bibby had featured appearances on the remix of Kid Ink's "Main Chick" and on Juicy J's "Low." In 2016, he was featured on "Proud of Me Now" by A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Bibby has also appeared on songs by such artists as King L, Lil Herb, Lil Reese, Yo Gotti, G Herbo, and Chief Keef.

Grade A Productions

With the assistance of his brother George, aka "G-Money," Bibby founded the record label Grade A Productions in 2017. Through a joint deal with Interscope Records, the brothers helped launch the career of rapper Juice Wrld, who released his debut studio album, "Goodbye & Good Riddance," in late 2018. Juice Wrld subsequently released his second studio album, "Death Race for Love," in early 2019. Both albums were major commercial hits. In late 2019, the rapper died from an overdose. Grade A Productions went on to release Juice Wrld's first posthumous album, "Legends Never Die," in the summer of 2020. In late 2021, the label put out his second posthumous album, "Fighting Demons." Grade A Productions released a third posthumous Juice Wrld album, "The Party Never Ends," in 2024.

Grade A Productions also helped launch the career of Australian rapper and singer the Kid Laroi, signing him through a joint deal with Columbia Records in 2019. The artist released his debut mixtape, "F*ck Love," in the summer of 2020; it reached number one on the Billboard 200 and charted in countries around the world. The following year, the Kid Laroi left Grade A Productions and signed with manager Scooter Braun. Other artists on Grade A's roster have included Clever, Seezyn, and Zzz. Clever's releases on the label include 2019's "Who is Clever?" and 2021's "Crazy." Meanwhile, Seezyn released the album "Tis" in early 2020.

Real Estate

In late 2022, Bibby purchased an ultra-modern mansion in Los Angeles for $7.9 million.

Personal Life

Bibby was rumored to be in a relationship with social media personality Johanie Taylor in 2016. Although they denied the rumors at first, they later confirmed them when a video surfaced showing the couple together in bed.