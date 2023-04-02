Kreayshawn Net Worth

What Is Kreayshawn's Net Worth?

Kreayshawn is an American rapper, singer, and music video director who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Kreayshawn is best known for her 2011 hit single "Gucci Gucci," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Heatseekers chart. The "Gucci Gucci" music video garnered nearly three million views on YouTube within three weeks of its release. Kreayshawn has released the album "Somethin' 'Bout Kreay" (2012), the EPs "T.O.B.M" (2019) and "World's Biggest Idiot" (2021), and the mixtapes "Kittys x Choppas" (2010), "Kreayshawn x the Bay" (2011), and "Young, Rich & Flashy" (2012). Kreayshawn was formerly in the White Girl Mob, a hip hop group that included her friends Lil Debbie and V-Nasty. Her music has been featured on the soundtracks of films such as "The Sitter" (2011), "The Heat" (2013), and "Gone Girl" (2014), and she has performed on tracks by 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Insane Clown Posse, Millionaires, The Madden Brothers, and Evan Taubenfeld.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Sep 24, 1989 (33 years old) Place of Birth: San Francisco Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Profession: Music Video Director, Rapper Nationality: United States of America

Financial Problems

In December 2015 Kreayshawn revealed over Twitter that the IRS had seized her bank accounts due to an unpaid tax bill. She blamed her accountant for the financial fumble.

Early Life

Kreayshawn was born Natassia Gail Zolot on September 24, 1989, in San Francisco, California. Her mother, guitarist Elka Zolot, was in the punk band The Trashwomen, which formed in San Francisco in the early '90s. After Kreayshawn moved from San Francisco to East Oakland, she got her first video camera at the age of 10 and began filming her raps and documenting her life.

She attended MetWest High School, a "new alternative type of high school," and instead of taking usual high school classes, she had to spend three days a week interning at a radio station. Kreayshawn later decided that she wanted to attended a more traditional school and transferred to Oakland High School. She has said that she didn't go to class, had a 0.0 grade point average at the end of the term, and was expelled for truancy.

A few months after her expulsion, Kreayshawn enrolled at Alameda High School, but she was also expelled from that school. She then attended Island High, a continuation high school, where she finished her sophomore year. Kreayshawn later began skipping school for weeks at a time, and when she returned to the school, she discovered that it had moved and never found the new location.

When she was 16, Kreayshawn moved to Berkeley to live with her aunt. She later moved in with her friend V-Nasty, participated in a work program, and earned her GED. She started recording songs on a laptop at the age of 17 as well as filming music videos for local artists. Her videos earned her a full scholarship for the Berkeley Digital Film Institute after attracting the attention of Dean Patrick Kriwanek, and she spent two semesters there. Kreayshawn moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of a career making music videos, but her manager, Chioke "Stretch" McCoy, urged to her to pursue a music career.

Career

Kreayshawn was a member of the White Girl Mob alongside V-Nasty and Lil Debbie, but they split up in 2012 after several disputes. Lil Debbie and V-Nasty appeared in Kreayshawn's 2012 music video "Go Hard (La.La.La)." In 2010, Kreayshawn released the mixtape "Kittys x Choppas" and the music video "Bumpin Bumpin." In 2011, her music video "Gucci Gucci" became a hit on YouTube, garnering nearly three million views in just three weeks. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 74 million times. The single was certified Gold, and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top Heatseekers chart, #18 on the "Billboard" Rap Songs chart, and #57 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. "Gucci Gucci" was also popular outside of the U.S., reaching #14 on Belgium's Ultratip Bubbling Under 100 chart, #22 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart, and #77 on the UK Singles chart. The song's popularity led to Kreayshawn signing with Columbia Records, and in August 2011, she was ranked #34 on the "Billboard" Social 50 chart for her social media presence.

"Gucci Gucci" was featured on Kreayshawn's debut album, "Somethin' 'Bout Kreay," which was released on September 14, 2012. The album reached #112 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Top Heatseekers chart, #16 on the Top Rap Albums chart, and #19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2014, Kreayshawn released the "Hella Cute" line of chokers through OK 1984. She became the creative director of OK 1984 after releasing her first collection with the company the previous year. In October 2014, she began hosting the podcast "Lost in Thot" with Chippy Nonstop, but it ended when Chippy was deported. Kreayshawn released the EP "T.O.B.M" in 2019, followed by "World's Biggest Idiot" in 2021. She has performed on tracks by several other artists, including "Murder" by 2 Chainz, "When I'm Clownin' (Kuma's Clownin' Remix)" by Insane Clown Posse, and "Firetruck" by The Madden Brothers and Hollywood Holt.

Personal Life

On September 18, 2013, Kreayshawn welcomed son Desmond with DJ Two Stacks, who produced her hit single "Gucci Gucci." In late 2015, the IRS seized Kreayshawn's bank account due to unpaid taxes. In a now-deleted tweet, she stated that she paid her taxes but "instead of my accountant paying them he took the money for taxes and never filed and robbed me." In 2011, Kreayshawn insulted rapper Rick Ross during a Tinychat freestyle, calling him "fake." She later said it was a misunderstanding, but a few days later, she called him fake again and said that "he can't rap." This led to Ross and Kreayshawn getting into a shouting match backstage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. That night nude photos of Kreayshawn were leaked due to her Twitter account being hacked, and she claimed that she was underage when the photos were taken.

Awards and Accolades

In 2011, Kreayshawn earned an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best New Artist for "Kreayshawn: Gucci Gucci." That year "Business Insider" featured her on its list of "The 19 Most Important White Rappers in 2011."