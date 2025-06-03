What is Krayzie Bone's net worth?

Krayzie Bone is an American rapper, producer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $4 million. Krayzie Bone, born Anthony Henderson, is an American rapper, producer, and entrepreneur known for his rapid-fire delivery, melodic hooks, and introspective lyricism. As a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, he helped define a new sound in 1990s hip-hop that fused harmony with street storytelling. In addition to his work with the group, Krayzie Bone has built a successful solo career and launched several ventures in business and philanthropy. His influence continues to resonate through multiple generations of hip-hop fans and artists.

Early Life and Formation of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Krayzie Bone grew up in a religious household and gravitated toward music at an early age. In the early 1990s, he joined childhood friends Layzie Bone, Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone to form the group B.O.N.E. Enterpri$e. The group was later renamed Bone Thugs-n-Harmony after being discovered by N.W.A. rapper and Ruthless Records founder Eazy-E. Their breakthrough EP, "Creepin on ah Come Up," introduced their signature blend of melodic harmonies and rapid-fire rhymes. It was followed by the seminal full-length album "E. 1999 Eternal," which featured the chart-topping single "Tha Crossroads." The track won a Grammy Award and became a defining anthem of mid-90s rap.

Solo Career and Musical Success

In 1999, Krayzie Bone released his debut solo album, "Thug Mentality 1999," a double-disc project that included collaborations with Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Big Pun, and others. The album was certified platinum and demonstrated his ability to thrive outside of the group format. He followed it with "Thug on da Line," "Gemini: Good vs. Evil," and "Chasing the Devil: Temptation," among other releases. His solo work often explores themes of faith, survival, struggle, and social commentary.

One of his most high-profile collaborations came in 2006 when he appeared on Chamillionaire's hit single "Ridin'." The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned the duo a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Entrepreneurship and Community Work

Krayzie Bone founded ThugLine Records, later renamed The Life Entertainment, as a platform to mentor and promote emerging artists. He also launched TL Apparel, a clothing line reflecting his personal brand and musical roots. In addition to his music industry ventures, he created the Spread the Love Foundation to promote music education and cultural equity in underrepresented communities.

In his hometown of Cleveland, he spearheaded the Harmony District initiative, a planned mixed-use development project in the Glenville neighborhood that includes residential and commercial space, intended to revitalize the local economy and create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

Personal Life and Health Challenges

Krayzie Bone is married to Andrea Henderson and has five children. In 2023, he was hospitalized with complications from sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease he had battled privately for years. After emergency surgery and a prolonged recovery, he announced that he had regained his health and was grateful for the support he received during the ordeal.

Legacy and Recent Projects

Krayzie Bone remains an active force in hip-hop. In 2025, all five original members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony reunited for the single "Aww S–t" and launched a national tour. He also began hosting a radio program titled "The Kray List," sharing music, stories, and interviews. With decades of influence behind him, Krayzie Bone is celebrated not only as a pioneer of melodic rap but also as an artist committed to community empowerment and creative evolution.