Kodak Black net worth

What is Kodak Black's Net Worth?

Kodak Black is an American hip hop artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Kodak Black first gained widespread recognition in 2014 with his debut single "No Flockin." Since then, he has had success with such albums as "Painting Pictures," "Dying to Live," and "Back for Everything," and with such singles as "Tunnel Vision" and "Zeze." Beyond his music, Black is notorious for his myriad legal offenses involving rape, robbery, making false statements, and more, resulting in multiple jail terms.

Kodak Black has also collaborated with other artists including French Montana, Yo Gotti, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Jeezy, and more. In March 2017, Kodak released a music video that featured the infamous "Cash Me Ousside" girl, AKA Danielle Bregoli. There are also rumors the two slept together which would be a felony because Danielle was only 13 years old at the time.

Early Life

Kodak Black, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, was born on June 11, 1997 in Pompano Beach, Florida. His father Marcelene is a Haitian immigrant. He was raised by his mother in a public housing project. Black began rapping in grade school, during which time he also got into a life of crime. With his friends, he would get into brawls and break into and enter properties. In the fifth grade, Black was expelled for fighting, and in middle school he was arrested for car theft.

Career Beginnings

When he was 12, Black joined his first rap group, Brutal Youngnz. He subsequently became a member of the rap group the Kolyons. In late 2013, Black released his debut mixtape, "Project Baby," and a year later released the mixtape "Heart of the Projects." Also in 2014, he released his debut single, "No Flockin," on his YouTube channel. He followed that with the mixtape "Institution" in late 2015. Around that time, Black gained further attention when fellow rapper Drake posted a video of himself dancing to Black's song "Skrt."

Commercial Breakthroughs

Black's popularity rose steadily throughout 2016 and 2017. In the former year, he released "Lil B.I.G. Pac," which became his first mixtape to crack the Billboard charts. Early in 2017, Black released the single "Tunnel Vision," which became his first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was included on his debut studio album "Painting Pictures," which made it to number three on the Billboard 200. Following that, Black released his mixtape "Project Baby 2."

Further Recording Career

On Valentine's Day, 2018, Black released the mixtape "Heart Break Kodak." At the end of the year, he released his second studio album, "Dying to Live," which became his first number-one album on the Billboard 200. Moreover, the album was supported by the hit single "Zeze," featuring Travis Scott and Offset. Black continued collaborating in 2019 and 2020, releasing such singles as "Zombie," with NLE Choppa and DB Omerta, and "Vultures Cry 2," featuring Mike Smiff and WizDaWizard. Also in 2020, he released his third studio album, "Bill Israel," while he was in prison.

After being pardoned and released from prison in early 2021, Black released the incarceration-themed singles "Last Day In" and "Every Balmain." A few months later, he released a new mixtape entitled "Haitian Boy Kodak." Later in the year, Black had a hit with his song "Super Gremlin," which appeared on the Halloween-themed compilation "Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies." The song was also featured on Black's fourth studio album, "Back for Everything." Released in early 2022, the album peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. Black had further success with his dual single "Walk/Spin" from his hit mixtape "Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1."

Legal Issues

Black has a prolific criminal record dating back to his preteen years. He got into increasingly severe trouble starting in 2015 when he was arrested in Pompano Beach and charged with robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. The following year, Black was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and fleeing from officers; he was arrested again a month later and charged with armed robbery and false imprisonment. In August of 2016, he appeared in court and pleaded no contest to all charges. Under a plea agreement, he assented to one year of house arrest, five years of probation, performing community service, and taking anger management classes. Before Black was released from jail, police found two outstanding criminal warrants, one related to felony criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina and the other to misdemeanor marijuana possession in Florida. Black spent 120 days in jail in Florida before going to South Carolina to face the sexual assault charges. Around the time of his trial, he was arrested for violating his probation. Black was ultimately indicted by a grand jury in South Carolina. Not long after that, he was sentenced to 364 days in jail for violating his house arrest.

In early 2018, Black was arrested at his Florida home on multiple charges related to an Instagram live-feed of him distributing a gun and marijuana around a small child. He was ultimately sentenced to 364 days in prison with credit for time served. Later, in 2019, Black was arrested upon reentering the United States and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. Shortly after that, he was arrested again on firearm charges, and was charged with making a false statement on a governmental form related to a firearms purchase. Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Alongside that sentence, he was to serve between two and seven years for his earlier firearms possession charge. However, Black soon received a presidential pardon and was released in early 2021. With his sexual assault case still standing, he accepted a plea deal for 18 months of probation.

Name Change

In 2018, Black had his name legally changed to Bill Kahan Kapri.

Real Estate

In February 2023 Kodak Black paid $1.8 million for a 0.7-acre commercial property in Pompano Beach, Florida. The site features two buildings from the 1950s, one a 3,800 square foot structure and the other a 4,900 square foot structure.

His primary home ins in Hollywood, Florida. He paid $557,000 for his hoe in 2018.