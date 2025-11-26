K'naan Net Worth

What is K'naan's Net Worth?

K'naan is a Somali-Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter, and filmmaker who has a net worth of $1 million. K'naan rose to fame in Canada with his 2009 single "Wavin' Flag," which then made him an international star when it was used as Coca-Cola's promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. In 2024, he won the Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change for his track "Refugee," and also won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival for his film directorial debut "Mother Mother."

Early Life

K'naan, whose real name is Keinan Abdi Warsame, was born on February 1, 1978 in Mogadishu, Somalia. His family had a strong artistic legacy, as his grandfather was a famed poet and his aunt was a renowned singer. This influenced K'naan, who grew up surrounded by the arts. However, his peace was disrupted by the Somali Civil War, during which he narrowly avoided death. Due to the violence, K'naan moved with his mother and siblings Liban and Sagal to the United States, where his father had already been living and working. They resided in New York City for some months before relocating to Ontario, Canada and settling in Toronto. There, K'naan learned English and started rapping.

Career Beginnings

In Canada, K'naan became connected with promoter Sol Guy, who helped get him a speaking engagement in 1999 before the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. K'naan used his time by performing a spoken word piece denouncing the UN for its failed peacekeeping efforts in Somalia. In the audience was Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour, who was so impressed he invited K'naan to contribute to his album and go on tour with him. K'naan went on to perform at other UN events, as well, and also at music festivals.

Albums and Singles

After self-releasing the album "My Life is a Movie" in 2004, K'naan had his major-label debut in 2005 with "The Dusty Foot Philosopher," which was released by BMG. Lauded by critics, it went on to win the Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year. In 2007, K'naan released his first live album, "The Dusty Foot on the Road." He had his greatest commercial success with his 2009 studio album "Troubadour," which charted in Canada, the US, Mexico, Austria, Switzerland, and Japan, among other countries. Moreover, it launched the hit single "Wavin' Flag," which became an international sensation when Coca-Cola used it as its promotional anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The version used by Coca-Cola, which had added lyrics, charted in the top ten in numerous countries around the globe.

In early 2012, K'naan released his first EP, "More Beautiful Than Silence." It yielded the hit single "Is Anybody Out There?," featuring fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado. The single charted in several countries, reaching number one in New Zealand and going Platinum in Canada. "Is Anybody Out There?" became the lead single from K'naan's album "Country, God or the Girl," which was released later in 2012. The album's other singles were "Nothing to Lose" and "Hurt Me Tomorrow." K'naan didn't release another single as a lead artist until 2023, with the non-album single "Refugee." For the track, he won the Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change.

In addition to his own albums, K'naan has contributed to many albums by other artists over the years. In the '00s, he contributed to M-1's album "Confidential," Amadou & Mariam's album "Welcome to Mali," Keane's EP "Night Train," and Wale's album "Attention Deficit." His credits in the 2010s included collaborations with such artists as Damian Marley, Nas, Simple Plan, KRS-One, and composer Howard Shore. K'naan also performed in the music video "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)," which was part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "The Hamilton Mixtape." In the early 2020s, K'naan was featured on Sharma Boy's songs "Waayo Waayo" and "Somalia Somali Baa Leh."

Television and Film

In 2007, K'naan appeared on the MTV Canada reality show "4Real," which featured celebrity guests visiting local communities to discuss challenges facing the area. Later, in 2012, K'naan played rap artist Brutha Fez in David Cronenberg's film "Cosmopolis," based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. He also contributed to the soundtrack. At the end of the decade, K'naan wrote the second episode of the second and final season of the Hulu supernatural horror series "Castle Rock." He went on to make his film directorial debut in 2024 with the drama "Mother Mother," which he also wrote. Focused on a widowed mother in Somalia, it won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

Still intimately connected with his Somali roots, K'naan has been active in philanthropy and advocacy related to both Africa and the Toronto Somali community. In 2011, he became a spokesperson alongside Bono to raise awareness of the drought in East Africa. K'naan has also supported the Islamic Courts Union and has vocally opposed the clan system used in Somalia and among immigrant communities in Canada.

Personal Life

K'naan was previously married to a pharmacy technician named Deka, with whom he had two sons. The couple divorced ahead of K'naan's tour with Coca-Cola for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.