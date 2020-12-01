King Von net worth: King Von was an American rapper and songwriter who had a net worth of $250 thousand at the time of his death. King Von was shot and killed in November 2020, a week after his first album was released.

King Von was born in Chicago, Illinois in August 1994 and passed away in November 2020. He released his debut studio album Welcome to the O'Block in 2020. The album reached #1 on the US Indie chart, #3 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, #5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and #12 in Canada. King Von released the mixtapes Grandson, Vol. 1 in 2019 which reached 39 on the US Indie chart and Levon James in 2020 which reached #8 on the same chart. His single "Took Her to the O" reached #14 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart and his single "The Code" (featuring Polo G) reached #22 on that chart. His other singles include "Crazy Story 2.0" (featuring Lil Durk). King Von was shot and killed during a shootout on November 6, 2020 at 26 years old.