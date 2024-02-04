Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2.5 Million Birthdate: Apr 1, 1986 (37 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Male Profession: Rapper, Record producer, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kid Ink's Net Worth

Kid Ink is an American rapper and singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Kid Ink released his debut studio album, "Up & Away," in 2012. Following his success with that album, he had further hits with the EP "Almost Home" and the albums "My Own Lane" and "Full Speed." Among Kid Ink's most popular songs are "Show Me," "Main Chick," "Be Real," and "Promise."

Early Life

Kid Ink, whose real name is Brian Collins, was born on April Fool's Day, 1986 in Los Angeles, California.

Career Beginnings

As a teenager, Collins attended after-school music programs where he was able to produce hip hop beats. In 2008, he landed his first legitimate production credit on a song, for a single by Nipsey Hussle. Collins soon began rapping full-time under the temporary stage name Rockstar. In early 2010, he released his first official mixtape, "World Tour." The mixtape drew the attention of radio disc jockey DJ Ill Will, who subsequently signed Collins to the record label Tha Alumni Group and its joint label, 88 Classic. During this time, Collins changed his stage name to Kid Ink. He went on to release the mixtapes "Crash Landing," "Daydreamer," and "Wheels Up" in quick succession throughout 2011. Early the next year, Kid Ink was included in XXL magazine's annual freshman class of emerging artists.

Commercial Breakthroughs

Kid Ink had his commercial breakthrough with his debut studio album, "Up & Away," which was released in early 2012. Supported by the singles "Time of Your Life" and "Lost in the Sauce," the album reached number 20 on the Billboard 200 and number three on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Kid Ink followed the album with the mixtape "Rocketshipshawty" later in the year. In early 2013, he signed with RCA Records and released his first major-label single, "Bad Ass," featuring Meek Mill and Wale. Kid Ink went on to release his EP "Almost Home," which debuted at number 27 on the Billboard 200. He released his second studio album, "My Own Lane," in early 2014. It was supported by the singles "Show Me," featuring Chris Brown; "Iz U Down," featuring Tyga; and "Main Chick," also featuring Chris Brown. "My Own Lane" was Kid Ink's biggest mainstream hit yet, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200.

Further Albums, Mixtapes, and EPs

Kid Ink released his third studio album, "Full Speed," in early 2015. It was supported by the singles "Body Language," featuring Usher and Tinashe; "Hotel," featuring Chris Brown; and "Be Real," featuring Dej Loaf. The album debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Later in the year, on Christmas, Kid Ink released the commercial mixtape "Summer in the Winter," which included the lead single "Promise." In 2016, he released the mixtape "RSS2" on SoundCloud; it was later released on Spotify and other streaming services in 2017. That year, Kid Ink released his second EP, "7 Series," which was supported by the single "F with U," featuring Ty Dolla $ign. He released his next mixtape, "Missed Calls," in late 2018. Kid Ink didn't put out his fourth studio album, "Alive," until 2021.

Featured Appearances

Kid Ink has appeared as a featured artist on many songs since he began his career. In 2013, he was featured on "STFU" by Pries. The year after that, he was featured on songs by Aloe Blacc, Sevyn Streeter, Maejor Ali, and E-40, among others. Kid Ink had his most commercially successful song as a featured artist with Fifth Harmony's "Worth It," which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. He has since been featured on such tracks as "Baby's in Love," by Jamie Foxx; "I'm Up," by Omarion; "Get Home," by JR Castro; "Touch," by Little Mix; "High for Me," by Olivia Noelle; "Vibe," by Dizzy Wright; and "Ride with Me," by Tungevaag.

Personal Life

In mid-2015, Kid Ink got engaged to model Asiah Azante. Together, they have two daughters.

Befitting his name, Kid Ink is known for his myriad of tattoos, which cover his face, back, arms, hands, and torso. Among his over 100 tattoos are portraits of his mother and grandfather on his chest, and a tiger representing his Chinese zodiac sign on the front of his neck.