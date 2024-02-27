What is Key Glock's Net Worth?

Key Glock is an American rapper who has a net worth of $3 million. Key Glock rose to fame in 2017 with his mixtape "Glock Season." Signed to Paper Route Empire, the record label of his late cousin Young Dolph, he has since released such successful studio albums as "Yellow Tape," "Yellow Tape 2," and "Glockoma 2." Key Glock also released a pair of collaborative albums with Young Dolph entitled "Dum and Dummer" and "Dum and Dummer 2."

Early Life

Key Glock, whose real name is Markeyvius Cathey, was born on August 3, 1997 in Memphis, Tennessee. When Cathey was still an infant, his mother was sent to prison, where she remained for the next 15 years. Because his father was in and out of his life, Cathey was raised by his grandmother and aunt. Growing up, he listened to and was inspired by such rappers as Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Three 6 Mafia, and Project Pat. At the age of 18, he was involved in a shooting and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Mixtapes and Albums

In 2016, Key Glock self-released the mixtape "Whole Lotta Errthang." The next year, he signed to his cousin Young Dolph's record label Paper Route Empire and released the mixtape "Glock Season." Key Glock subsequently released the mixtapes "Glock Bond" and "Glockoma" in 2018. He went on to have his biggest commercial hit yet with "Dum and Dummer," a collaborative album with Young Dolph released in 2019. It debuted at number eight on the Billboard 200 and number four on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In early 2020, Key Glock released his debut solo studio album, "Yellow Tape," which peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200. That spring, he released the mixtape "Son of a Gun." In 2021, Key Glock and Young Dolph released "Dum and Dummer 2," a sequel to their 2019 collaborative album. They also released the compilation album "Paper Route Illuminati." Later in the year, Key Glock released his studio album "Yellow Tape 2," which reached number seven on the Billboard 200. His next studio album was "Glockoma 2," a sequel to his mixtape "Glockoma." Released in early 2023, it peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200.

Notable Singles

As a lead artist, Key Glock's most commercially successful singles have included "Russian Cream," "Since 6ix," and "Ambition for Cash." All received platinum or gold certifications from the RIAA. Key Glock also had a solid success with "Proud," a tribute to his late cousin Young Dolph that was included on the 2022 compilation album "Long Live Young Dolph." In 2023, he found success with the single "Let's Go." Meanwhile, as a featured artist, Key Glock's notable singles include Young Dolph's "Major," which was certified platinum by the RIAA, and Gucci Mane's "Blood All on It," also featuring Young Dolph. Key Glock was also featured on Megan Thee Stallion's single "Ungrateful," from her 2022 album "Traumazine."

Personal Life

In late 2021, Key Glock's cousin Young Dolph was murdered. Shortly after that, Key Glock got a tattoo of Young Dolph in his honor.