Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Jul 25, 1985 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Watts Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Songwriter, Record producer, Rapper, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kevin McCall's Net Worth

What is Kevin McCall's Net Worth?

Kevin McCall is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer who has a net worth $1 million. Kevin McCall is best known for his professional collaborations with singer Chris Brown. In the early 2010s, he made featured appearances on Brown's hit songs "Deuces" and "Strip," and co-produced Brown's mixtapes "In My Zone" and "In My Zone 2." McCall later became an independent artist, releasing EPs and a studio album.

Early Life and Education

Kevin McCall Jr. was born on July 25, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He has three sisters. As a teenager, McCall went to high school in Carson, California. He went on to attend Washington State University, where he played college football. Although he was heavily involved in the sport, McCall had greater interest in music, teaching himself how to play the piano. He graduated from Washington State in 2007 with a social sciences degree.

Music Career

Returning to Los Angeles after college, McCall started networking while uploading his music to the Internet. In 2009, he took on his first major musical project by co-producing singer Chris Brown's debut mixtape, "In My Zone." Songs on the mixtape included "Too Freaky," "Big Booty Judy," and "Twitter (Follow Me)." McCall subsequently collaborated with Brown and Tyga on the mixtape "Fan of a Fan," released in 2010. In addition to co-producing the mixtape, he was featured on the hit song "Deuces," which reached number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. "Deuces" was later included on Brown's 2011 studio album "F.A.M.E." Also in 2011, McCall was featured on Brown's hit song "Strip," from the album "Fortune." Additionally, he released the mixtapes "Un-Invited Guest" and "The Eargazm," hosted by DJ Ill Will, and co-wrote Joe Jonas's song "Lighthouse" from Jonas's debut solo album, "Fastlife." Among his other musical contributions, McCall co-produced Brown's mixtape "In My Zone 2" and co-wrote with Brown and Charlie Bereal the Keri Hilson song "One Night Stand."

As a lead artist, McCall released his first single, "Naked," in 2012. Featuring rapper Big Sean, the track peaked at number 77 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The same year, McCall was featured on Keke Palmer's single "You Got Me," from her self-titled second mixtape. In 2013, he released the mixtape "Definition," hosted by DJ Holiday, and also put out the EPs "Sextape" and "Xmas Love." The next year, McCall released the mixtape "A.D.H.D. (Bangerz)"; it included his single "Yo Chick," featuring Ty Dolla Sign. McCall was also featured on Branonthetrack's song "Side Bitch" in 2014. He went on to release the collaborative mixtape "RnG Muzic" with Constantine in early 2015. Hosted by DJ Carisma, it features guest appearances by such artists as Gucci Mane and Lola Monroe. After being featured on the Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans song "I Wish (Interlude)" in 2017, McCall released his debut album, "Sincerely, Kevin," in 2018.

Personal Life

McCall has two daughters. The first was Marley Rae, whom he had with model and television personality Eva Marcille in 2014. After losing custody of his daughter to Marcille in late 2019 in the wake of a bitter battle, McCall began mocking Marcille on social media. Meanwhile, the newly married Marcille alleged that McCall was stalking her and her family, and that he had abused her for many years starting when she became pregnant.