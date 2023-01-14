Kash Doll Net Worth:

What Is Kash Doll's Net Worth?

Kash Doll is an American rapper and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Kash Doll released her debut studio album, "Stacked," in 2019, and it reached #76 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. She has also released the mixtape "Brat Mail" (2018) and the EP "The Vault" (2018), and she is known for singles such as "His & Hers," "For Everybody," "Here I Go," "Kitten" (featuring Lil Wayne), and "Ready Set" (featuring Big Sean). Kash Doll's video "For Everybody" has garnered over 80 million views on YouTube, and she has more than 6.5 million followers on Instagram. She has been featured on songs by Big Sean and Metro Boomin ("So Good") and Iggy Azalea ("Fuck It Up"), and she appeared as herself in two 2020 episodes of the Fox series "Empire." In 2021, Kash Doll had a recurring role as Monique on the Starz crime drama "BMF."

Early Life

Kash Doll was born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight in Detroit, Michigan. According to Google, Kash Doll was born on March 14, 1992, but she has consistently given different ages on social media. She has five younger siblings and was raised by a single mother. Kash Doll started working at an early age to help support her family. She became interested in rap during her youth and began writing lyrics and freestyling. Kash Doll spent a year studying business management at Henry Ford College, and she later worked as an exotic dancer to earn money for her family. During her time as a dancer, she rapped at the club and began earning money from the patrons without dancing. She reportedly made $26,000 one night.

Career

In the beginning of her career, Kash Doll performed at local schools, clubs, and charity events. She later signed with a Detroit recording company, but it fell through. She started building a following by posting videos of herself rapping on social media, and Drake contacted her through Instagram to invite her to be his opening act when his "Summer Sixteen" tour stopped in Detroit. In 2015, Kash Doll remixed the Tinashe song "2 On," then she released the video for her single "Run Me My Money," and it went viral. That year she also released her the mixtape "Keisha vs Kash Doll." In late 2017, she was featured on the single "So Good" by Big Sean and Metro Boomin, which reached #13 on the "Billboard" Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and #36 on the "Billboard" Rhythmic Airplay chart. In 2018, Kash Doll released her debut EP, "The Vault," on Republic Records as well as the mixtape "Brat Mail." "The Vault" featured the singles "Check," "Here I Go," "So Crazy," and "Out of Line," and "Brat Mail" included "For Everybody," "Serious" (featuring Natasha Mosley), and "Dancin."

In October 2019, Kash Doll released her first album, "Stacked," which peaked at #76 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and featured the singles "Ice Me Out," "Kitten" (featuring Lil Wayne), "Ready Set" (featuring Big Sean), and "Mobb'n." She was featured on Iggy Azalea's 2019 single "Fuck It Up," which reached #40 on the New Zealand Hot Singles chart, and that year she was an opening act on Meek Mill's "The Motivation Tour." In 2020, Kash Doll's song "How It's Done" (with Kim Petras, Stefflon Don and Alma) was featured on the "Charlie's Angels" soundtrack, and she released the singles "Bad Azz" (with DJ Infamous featuring Benny The Butcher and Mulatto) and "Bossa Nova" (featuring Tee Grizzley). In 2021, she appeared in seven episodes of the Starz crime drama "BMF."

Personal Life

In September 2021, Kash Doll announced her pregnancy on Instagram, captioning a series of maternity shots, "The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it's a baby in there." The father is fellow rapper Tracy T, and the couple welcomed their son Kashton on January 6, 2022. After the baby's birth, Kash Doll shared a photo of him on Instagram, writing, "Call me crazy but I think I found the love of my life 🌟 ❤️ (I've never felt this way before y'all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart ❤️."

Awards and Nominations

In 2018, Kash Doll won a BET Social Award for "Issa Wave" and earned a Detroit Music Award nomination for Outstanding Rap MC. In 2019, she was nominated for a BET Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, and in 2020, she received a Detroit Music Award nomination for Outstanding National Major Record Label Recording for "Stacked."

Real Estate

In January 2020 Kash Doll paid $1.935 million for a home in Grosse Point Farms, Michigan. She listed this home for sale in March 2021 for $2.5 million but ultimately accepted $1.7 million in August 2021.