What Is JPEGMafia's Net Worth?

JPEGMafia is an American rapper, singer, music video director, and record producer who has a net worth of $2 million. JPEGMafia has released the studio albums "Black Ben Carson" (2016), "Veteran" (2018), "All My Heroes Are Cornballs" (2019), "LP!" (2021), and "I Lay Down My Life for You" (2024), and he collaborated with Freaky on "The 2nd Amendment" (2016) and with Danny Brown on "Scaring the Hoes" (2023). He has also released several EPs and mixtapes, and he is known for singles such as "You Think You Know," "Baby I'm Bleeding," "Millennium Freestyle," "Hazard Duty Pay!," and "Lean Beef Patty" (with Danny Brown). JPEGMafia has been featured on tracks by numerous other artists, including Denzel Curry, Health, Channel Tres, Tkay Maidza, Injury Reserve, Vegyn, Brockhampton, Y2K, Redveil, and Raveena, and he has produced songs for artists such as Lil B, Armand Hammer, IDK, Ho99o9, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign. He has directed his music videos for "I Smell Crack, " "Man Purse," "Bald! Remix," "Rough 7," "Last Dance!," and "Protect the Cross."

Early Life

JPEGMafia was born Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks on October 22, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York City. He is the son of Jamaican parents, and he moved to Alabama when he was 13 years old. The significant amount of racism he experienced in Alabama intensely effected his music. In 2021, JPEGMafia wrote on social media, "I had a sexually verbally and physically abusive childhood that I'll never speak about." At the age of 18, he relocated to Louisiana and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Before he was honorably discharged for accusing his superiors of abuse, he served in Iraq, North Africa, Japan, and Germany. He claimed that while he was in the military, he earned a master's degree in journalism, but he later admitted that he wasn't awarded a master's degree for the coursework he did while he was deployed.

Career

When JPEGMafia was 15 years old, he became interested in music production. After he learned how to sample, he started producing music, and during an interview with Cambridge Union, he stated, "When I was first making beats, no one liked the beats. To this day I give people beats and they're just confused." He added, "I'm a producer first kind of, and then a rapper second but I take both of them seriously." When he was in Japan during his military service, JPEGMafia wrote and produced music under the name Devon Hendryx, and he released several mixtapes under that name, such as "Dreamcast Summer Songs," "Generation Y," and "The Ghost~Pop Tape." He moved to Baltimore in 2015, and that's where he started using the name JPEGMafia. He released the mixtapes "Communist Slow Jams" and "Darkskin Manson" that year as well as the "Darkskin Manson EP." On February 15, 2016, he released his debut album, "Black Ben Carson," on the independent record label Deathbomb Arc, and the "Baltimore City Paper" named it the best Baltimore album of the year. In June 2016, he released the EP "The 2nd Amendment," a collaboration with Freaky.

Three years after moving to Baltimore, JPEGMafia relocated to Los Angeles, where he finished his second album, 2018's "Veteran." "Pitchfork" ranked "Veteran" #171 on its 2019 list of the decade's best albums. After "Veteran" was released, JPEGMafia began working on his third album, recording 93 songs and narrowing it down to 18. He released the album, "All My Heroes Are Cornballs," in September 2019, and it was his first album to make it onto the "Billboard" 200 chart, debuting at #105. The album also reached #37 on the Lithuanian Albums chart, #86 on the Irish Albums chart, and #94 on the Canadian Albums chart. In 2020, he released numerous singles and compiled them into a collection simple called "EP!," and he followed that release with his fourth album, "LP!," in 2021. The album reached #9 on the "Billboard" Heatseekers Albums chart, and it was released as two different versions because of sample-related issues. "LP!" Was released on streaming platforms, and "LP! (Offline)" was released on YouTube, Bandcamp, and SoundCloud for free. In May 2023, JPEGMafia released "LP! (Offline)" on streaming platforms. In 2024, "LP!" reached #15 on the UK R&B Albums chart, #17 on the UK Independent Albums Breakers chart, and #35 on the UK Record Store chart.

In March 2023, JPEGMafia released the album "Scaring the Hoes," a collaboration with Danny Brown, and it peaked at #1 on the UK R&B Albums chart, #11 on the Scottish Albums chart, and #39 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In August 2024, JPEGMafia released his fifth solo album, "I Lay Down My Life for You," which reached #9 on the UK R&B Albums chart, #15 on the "Billboard" Independent Albums chart, and #25 on the Australian Hip Hop/R&B Albums chart. The single "Either On or Off the Drugs" reached #39 on the NZ Hot Singles Chart.

Personal Life

In 2019, JPEGMafia told "Highsnobiety," "I was raised kind of religious, but I'm not a religious person, I think a lot of black people grow up in religious households whether they like to or not." During the interview, he also revealed that he had recently booked his first therapy appointment, stating, "I'm going to do it because none of my family does therapy and we bottle up everything. There's so much trauma that I need to go through, I've got to do that. I need that because even just realizing it puts you in a different level mentally."