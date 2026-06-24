What is Jeremih's Net Worth?

Jeremih is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist who has a net worth of $2 million.

Jeremih became famous in 2009 with his debut single "Birthday Sex," a slow-burning R&B hit that reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 and immediately made him one of the most recognizable new voices in contemporary R&B. He followed that breakthrough with his self-titled debut album, the album "All About You," the mixtape "Late Nights with Jeremih," and the critically admired "Late Nights: The Album."

Jeremih's career has been built around a distinctive vocal style, sleek melodies, and a talent for blending R&B with hip-hop, pop, and club production. In addition to his own hits, he has been a highly sought-after collaborator, appearing on songs by artists such as 50 Cent, YG, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, Wale, Chance the Rapper, and Dreezy. His best-known songs include "Birthday Sex," "Down on Me," "Don't Tell 'Em," "Planes," "oui," and "Impatient." Though his solo album output has been relatively limited, Jeremih has remained a durable presence in modern R&B through singles, features, touring, and collaborations.

Early Life

Jeremih was born Jeremy Phillip Felton on July 17, 1987, in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up on the city's South Side and showed musical ability from an early age. He learned to play several instruments, including drums, piano, saxophone, and percussion, and he later became involved in marching band, jazz band, and other school music programs.

After graduating from high school early, Jeremih attended the University of Illinois before transferring to Columbia College Chicago to study music business. While in college, he began recording and developing his sound. One of his most important early collaborators was producer Mick Schultz, who helped craft the smooth, minimal R&B style that defined Jeremih's debut.

Breakthrough with "Birthday Sex"

Jeremih's breakthrough came quickly. In 2009, he signed with Def Jam Recordings and released "Birthday Sex," the lead single from his debut album. The song became a major hit, reaching #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Its success turned Jeremih into a star almost overnight.

His self-titled debut album, "Jeremih," was released later in 2009 and debuted in the top ten on the Billboard 200. The album also included songs such as "Imma Star (Everywhere We Are)" and helped establish Jeremih as a young R&B artist with crossover appeal.

In 2010, Jeremih released his second album, "All About You." The album included "Down on Me," featuring 50 Cent, which became another major hit and expanded Jeremih's audience in both R&B and hip-hop circles. By that point, he had built a reputation as a hook specialist whose voice worked especially well over sparse, rhythmic production.

"Late Nights" and Continued Success

Jeremih's most important artistic turning point came with his 2012 mixtape "Late Nights with Jeremih." The project was darker, looser, and more atmospheric than his early radio hits, and it helped reshape his image from a mainstream R&B newcomer into a more influential figure in the alt-R&B and hip-hop-adjacent R&B world.

That sound eventually led to "Late Nights: The Album," released in 2015 after years of delays. The album included "Don't Tell 'Em," featuring YG, which became one of Jeremih's biggest hits, reaching #6 on the Hot 100. It also included "Planes," featuring J. Cole, which earned Jeremih a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance, and "oui," another popular single.

"Late Nights: The Album" is widely regarded as Jeremih's strongest full-length project. It combined club records, slow jams, melodic hooks, and guest-heavy tracks while preserving the nocturnal mood that had made the original mixtape so beloved by fans.

Collaborations and Later Career

Jeremih has had a major second career as a collaborator. He appeared on "The Body" by Wale, "Hold You Down" by DJ Khaled, "Body" by Dreezy, "Somebody" by Natalie La Rose, "Don't Tell 'Em" with YG, and "The Light" with Ty Dolla $ign. His hook-writing and smooth delivery made him a natural fit for rap and R&B singles.

In 2018, Jeremih and Ty Dolla $ign released the collaborative album "MihTy." The project featured production from Hitmaka and included the single "The Light." The album gave Jeremih another platform in the R&B world and paired him with one of the few artists whose lane overlapped with his own mix of melody, sensuality, and hip-hop influence.

Jeremih later released singles including "Room" and "Wait on It," the latter featuring Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown. "Wait on It" marked one of his most notable later-career returns and showed that he still had strong connections within contemporary R&B.

Health Scare

In 2020, Jeremih suffered a serious case of COVID-19 and was hospitalized in Chicago. His condition became severe enough that fans and fellow artists publicly asked for prayers and support. He later recovered and spoke about the experience, which included time in intensive care and a difficult physical recovery.

The health scare briefly shifted public attention away from his music and toward his personal survival. His recovery was welcomed across the R&B and hip-hop communities, where he had built deep relationships through years of collaborations.