Jay Sean net worth: Jay Sean is a British singer, songwriter, rapper, beatboxer, record producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Jay Sean was born Kamaljit Singh Jhooti on March 26, 1981 in Harlesden, London. He debuted in the UK's Asian Underground scene as a member of the Rishi Rich Project (formed with producer Rishi Rich when Sean's track, One Minute, fell into his hands).

The project's first taste of success was with Dance with You, which became a Top 20 hit, peaking at #12. This led to a record deal with Virgin Records under the Relentless Records label. In 2006, Sean parted ways with Virgin Records and returned to the music scene in late 2007 with a new single, Ride It. In 2009, he was nominated for several awards and became the first South Asian origin artist since Freddie Mercury to perform in Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. His philanthropic efforts include performing in Justin Timberlake's charity concert for the Shriners Hospital for Children in 2009, alongside such artists as Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys. The event became one of the highest-earning charity events of that year, raising more than $9 million. On December 13, 2013, Sean's wife Thara Natalie gave birth to a baby girl they named Ayva (full name Ayva Loveen Kaur Jhooti).