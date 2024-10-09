What is Jackson Wang's Net Worth?

Jackson Wang is a Hong Kong rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, television personality, and fashion designer who has a net worth of $50 million. Jackson Wang rose to fame in 2014 as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7. He later founded the record label Team Wang, through which he has released songs and albums as a solo artist. Wang also formed the Chinese hip hop group Panthepack, and has appeared on numerous reality and variety television shows in South Korea and China.

Early Life

Jackson Wang was born as Wang Ka-yee on March 28, 1994 in Hong Kong to gymnast Sophia Chow and Olympic fencer Wang Ruiji. Due to the influence of his father, he began fencing when he was ten years old. Wang went on to become an accomplished sabre fencer, winning numerous awards as a member of the Hong Kong national fencing team. Although he had planned to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics, and was offered a fencing scholarship at Stanford University, Wang ended up pursuing his music career instead.

Got7

While playing basketball in school in 2010, Wang drew the attention of a representative of the South Korean record label JYP Entertainment. He was subsequently invited to a global audition, where he ranked first out of 2,000 applicants. In the summer of 2011, Wang moved to Seoul, South Korea to begin training as a K-pop star. A couple of years later, he appeared on the reality television program "WIN: Who is Next" alongside fellow JYP Entertainment trainees Mark, Yugyeom, and BamBam. The quartet was soon joined by Jay B, Jinyoung, and Youngjae, forming the band Got7. In early 2014, the band released its debut EP, "Got It?," which reached number two on the Gaon Albums Chart. That was followed six months later by the EP "Got Love," which reached number one. Subsequently, Got7 made its debut in Japan with the hit Japanese-language single "Around the World." The band wrapped up its successful 2014 with the release of its debut studio album, "Identity," which topped the Gaon Albums Chart.

In 2015, Got7 released the EPs "Just Right" and "Mad." Early the next year, the group released its first Japanese studio album, "Moriagatteyo." Got7 then released the EP "Flight Log: Departure" and the studio album "Flight Log: Turbulence," both of which topped the Gaon Albums Chart. The latter included the hit single "Hard Carry." Toward the end of 2016, Got7 released its second Japanese album, "Hey Yah." The following year, the group released three EPs: "Flight Log: Arrival" and "7 for 7" in South Korea and "Turn Up" in Japan. In 2018, Got7 had number-one hits with the studio album "Present: You" and the EP "Eyes on You." The band went on to have four EPs in 2019: the Japanese releases "I Won't Let You Go" and "Love Loop" and the Korean releases "Spinning Top" and "Call My Name." Got7's subsequent releases were the studio album "Breath of Love: Last Piece" (2020) and the EPs "Dye" (2020) and "Got7" (2022).

Solo Recording Career

In 2017, Wang founded his own record label in China, called Team Wang. He went on to launch his solo recording career with the English-language single "Papillon." After releasing some more singles, Wang released his debut solo album, the English-language "Mirrors," in late 2019. Supported by the singles "Bullet to the Heart" and "Dway!," the album reached number 32 on the US Billboard 200. Wang released his second solo album, "Magic Man," in 2022; it made it to number 15 on the Billboard 200 and number five on the Circle Album Chart. Over the years, Wang has also been featured on songs by various other artists, including Sunmi, Tia Ray, Fei, Nicholas Tse, Rain, and Epik High.

Panthepack

In 2021, Wang formed the Chinese hip hop group Panthepack under his label Team Wang. The other members include Ice, Karencici, and J.Sheon. After releasing its debut single, "Buzz," Panthepack released its ten-track debut album, "The Pack."

Television Appearances

Since making his television debut on the reality show "WIN: Who is Next" in 2013, Wang has appeared on numerous other reality and variety shows. In 2014, he was a cast member on the second season of the reality program "Roommate" and the first season of the variety series "Hitmaker." The next year, Wang began hosting the variety show "Inkigayo." In 2016, he appeared as a cast member on "Real Men" and as a co-host with He Jiong on the Chinese cooking shows "Go Fridge" and "Fresh Sunday." Wang continued co-hosting "Go Fridge" with He over the subsequent years. Elsewhere, Wang has served as a mentor on "Idol Producer," "Hot Blood Dance Crew," and "Chuang Asia: Thailand" and as a judge on "Sound of My Dream" and "Street Dance of China." He has also made appearances on several Korean variety shows over the years.

Team Wang Design

In the summer of 2020, Wang launched the fashion brand Team Wang Design, of which he became the creative director and lead designer. The brand has partnered with many top brands around the world, including Fendi, Ray-Ban, Cartier, Braun, and Pepsi.