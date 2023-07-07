J-Hope Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: Feb 18, 1994 (29 years old) Place of Birth: Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea Gender: Male Profession: Rapper 💰 Compare J-Hope's Net Worth

What Is J-Hope's Net Worth?

J-Hope is a South Korean rapper, dancer, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $40 million. J-Hope is best known for being a rapper in the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. BTS has released the Korean-language albums "Dark & Wild" (2014), "Wings" (2016), "Love Yourself: Tear" (2018), "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020), and "Be" (2020) and the Japanese-language albums "Wake Up" (2014), "Youth" (2016), "Face Yourself"(2018), and "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" (2020).

The group is known for singles such as "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," "Danger," "I Need U," "For You," "Run," "Spring Day," "DNA," "Fake Love," "Idol," and "Dynamite." As a solo artist, J-Hope has released the 2022 album "Jack in the Box" and the 2018 mixtape "Hope World." "Jack in the Box" reached the top 10 on the charts in several countries and was certified Platinum in South Korea. "Rolling Stone" ranked "Jack in the Box" #9 on its "100 Best Albums of 2022" list. Outside of BTS, J-Hope has released the singles "Daydream," "Airplane," "Chicken Noodle Soup" (featuring Becky G), "More," "Arson," and "On the Street" (with J. Cole), and four of those singles topped the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. He also performed on the 2022 Crush single "Rush Hour," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart, #4 on the South Korean Circle Chart, and #5 on the "Billboard" Digital Songs chart. In 2018, the members of BTS were honored with the South Korean Order of Cultural Merit, and in 2019, "Time" magazine included the group on its list of the world's 100 most influential people.

Earnings

In 2019 the group generated $170 million touring. The only group to earn more was Metallica. Thanks largely to these touring revenues, between June 2019 and June 2020, the BTS members earned a combined $50 million, roughly $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

On September 28, 2020, BTS' management company Big Hit Entertainment went public a South Korean stock exchange. The company ended its first day of trading with a market cap of $4.1 billion. It was the third-largest South Korean stock market debut in three years. As owner of 43% of the company, Big Hit founder Bang Si-Hyuk ended the IPO day with a net worth of $1.4 billion. A month before the public offering Bang gave each member of the group 68,385 shares in the company ahead of its IPO. At the end of the company's first day of trading each of the seven members found themselves sitting on stakes worth $7.9 million. By the middle of 2023 those shares, assuming they still held their full stakes, were worth $15 million and Bang Si-Hyuk was worth $2.8 billion.

Early Life

J-Hope was born Jung Ho-seok on February 18, 1994, in Buk District, Gwangju, South Korea. He has an older sister named Jung Ji-woo, and he earned a Broadcasting and Entertainment degree from Global Cyber University. In 2019, J-Hope began working toward a Master of Business Administration degree in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University. Before joining BTS, J-Hope was a member of the underground dance team Neuron, and he spent six years studying dance at Gwangju Music Academy. In 2008, he won a national dance competition, and in 2012, he performed on the Jo Kwon song "Animal."

Career

BTS formed in 2013 and features J-Hope, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, and RM. In 2014, the band released the Korean-language album "Dark & Wild" and the Japanese-language album "Wake Up," with "Dark & Wild" reaching #2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and "Wake Up" reaching #3 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. From these two albums, the singles "No More Dream," "Boy in Luv," and "Danger" were top 10 hits in Japan. In 2016, BTS released the Korean-language album "Wings" and the Japanese-language album "Youth," which reached #1 in South Korea and Japan, respectively. In 2018, the group released the Korean-language album "Love Yourself: Tear" and the Japanese-language album "Face Yourself." "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top 10 on the charts in more than 15 countries and was certified 3× Million in South Korea. "Face Yourself" reached #1 on the Japanese Albums chart, Japan Hot Albums chart, and "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it went 2× Platinum in Japan. "Fake Love" from "Love Yourself: Tear" reached #1 in several countries.

In 2020, BTS released three studio albums, the Korean-language albums "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" and the Japanese-language album "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey." "Map of the Soul: 7" and "Be" topped the charts in numerous countries and were both certified 3× Million or higher in South Korea. "Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey" reached #1 in Japan and Portugal and on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, and it was certified Million in Japan. J-Hope has released three solo singles with BTS; "Intro: Boy Meets Evil" and "Mama" were both featured on 2016's "Wings," and "Trivia: Just Dance" was included on the 2018 compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer." "Trivia: Just Dance" and "Intro: Boy Meets Evil" reached #7 and #9, respectively, on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2018, J-Hope released the mixtape "Hope World," and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Albums. The mixtape's first single, "Daydream," topped the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales chart, and it was followed by the single "Airplane," which peaked at #5 on that chart. In 2019, he collaborated with Becky G on the single "Chicken Noodle Soup," and it reached #1 on the Finland Digital Song Sales chart and "Billboard" World Digital Songs chart.

In 2022, J-Hope released his debut solo album, "Jack in the Box," and it went Platinum in South Korea. The album reached #2 on the "Billboard" World Albums chart, #3 on the Finnish Albums chart, Lithuanian Albums chart, Polish Albums chart, and South Korean Circle Album Chart, and #4 on the Swedish Physical Albums chart and "Billboard" Top Rap Albums chart. The album featured the singles "More" and "Arson," which both reached #1 on the "Billboard" World Digital Song Sales and made it into the top 10 on the New Zealand Hot Singles chart. In February 2023, the documentary "J-Hope in the Box" premiered on Disney+ and Weverse, and J-Hope was named a brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion company Louis Vuitton. The following month, he released the single "On the Street," a collaboration with J. Cole, and it reached the top 10 on Hungary's Single Top 40 chart, Japan's Digital Singles chart, and the New Zealand Hot Singles chart.

Personal Life

After the Military Service Act was revised in December 2020, J-Hope's mandatory military service was postponed until late 2022. In April 2023, he enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier at the Gangwon Province's Army A Division Recruit Training Center. He completed basic training the following month and was appointed an assistant training instructor with Wonju's 36th Infantry Division. In 2018, J-Hope became a member of the Green Noble Club in recognition of his donations to the Child Fund Korea. In December 2018, he donated ₩150 million (approximately $135,000) to the charity, followed by ₩100 million donations in February 2019, December 2019, November 2020, May 2021, and December 2021 and a ₩150 million donation in February 2021. After the South Korean floods in August 2022, J-Hope donated ₩100 million to help the victims through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. In February 2023, he gave a ₩100 million donation to the Korean UNICEF Committee to help children who were affected by the Turkey–Syria earthquake.

Awards and Nominations

BTS has won more than 500 awards, including 11 American Music Awards, 13 Asia Artist Awards, 12 "Billboard" Music Awards, 32 Circle Chart Music Awards, 23 The Fact Music Awards, 19 Genie Music Awards, 31 Golden Disc Awards, 12 iHeartRadio Music Awards, 34 Japan Gold Disc Awards, 49 MAMA Awards, 38 Melon Music Awards, 15 MTV Europe Music Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards, and 27 Seoul Music Awards. In 2023, J-Hope earned a Grammy nomination for his work as a songwriter on Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres." He received nine MAMA Award nominations in 2022, winning the Culture & Style Award and the Most Popular Male Artist award. J-Hope earned three Golden Disc Award nominations in 2023, taking home the prize for Thai Fans Support with Baoji. His other nominations were for the Most Popular Artist Award and Best Album (Bonsang) for "Jack in the Box." In 2023, he won a Korean Hip-hop Award for R&B Track of the Year for "Rush Hour" (shared with Crush), and he earned Seoul Music Award nominations for the Bonsang Award for "Jack in the Box," the K-wave Award, the Popularity Award, and Fan Choice of the Year – April. That year J-Hope also received Circle Chart Music Award nominations for Song of the Year – July for "More" and "Arson" and Song of the Year – September for "Rush Hour" and a The Fact Music Award nomination for Best Music (Spring) for "On the Street."

Real Estate

In 2016, J-Hope paid $1.2 million for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Trimaje, Seongsu-dong. He reportedly bought a second apartment in the building the same day that Jungkook purchased a flat there.