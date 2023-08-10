Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $1 Million Date of Birth: Aug 11, 1985 (38 years old) Place of Birth: Long Beach Gender: Male Profession: Singer, Model, Songwriter, Record producer, Actor, Rapper, Dancer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare J-Boog's Net Worth

J-Boog is an American R&B singer, rapper, and actor who has a net worth of $1 million. J-Boog is best known for being a member of the R&B group B2K.

J-Boog was born in Compton, California on August 11, 1985. His first cousin is Marques Houston.

B2K

B2K formed in 1998. Their name stands for "Boys of the New Millennium," and the band's combination of R&B and pop sounds resonated with a wide audience. The band was formed in 1998 and consisted of Omarion, Raz-B, Lil' Fizz, and J-Boog. The members were all young teenagers at the time of the formation, and their youthful energy and talent caught the attention of Epic Records, leading to their signing in 2001.

B2K released their self-titled debut album in 2002. The album was a commercial success, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and achieving Gold certification. The single "Uh Huh" was a hit and became a defining track for the group.

Their follow-up album, "Pandemonium!" was released later the same year. Featuring collaborations with P. Diddy, Makeba Riddick, and Jhene Aiko, the album was well-received and achieved Platinum status. It included hits like "Bump, Bump, Bump" featuring P. Diddy, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

B2K's singles often charted high, with their catchy hooks and well-crafted production. Apart from "Uh Huh" and "Bump, Bump, Bump," other notable singles include "Gots Ta Be" and "Girlfriend." These songs showcased the group's versatility, appealing to both pop and R&B fans.

In addition to their musical success, B2K members also ventured into acting. They starred in the dance film "You Got Served" in 2004, contributing to the soundtrack as well. Omarion's acting and solo singing career took off after the group's disbandment, further proving the talent within the group.

Unfortunately, internal conflicts and management issues led to B2K's disbandment in 2004. It was a shocking and sudden end to a group that had quickly risen to stardom.

Years later, in 2019, the group announced a reunion for "The Millennium Tour," joining forces with other early-2000s acts. The tour was successful and allowed a new generation to experience B2K's unique blend of R&B and pop.

Personal Life

J-Boog has five children.

In 2018 J-Boog briefly appeared on the reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."