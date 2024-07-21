Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Jul 6, 1970 (54 years old) Birthplace: The Bronx Gender: Male Profession: Record producer, Rapper, Actor, Songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Inspectah Deck's Net Worth

What is Inspectah Deck's net worth?

Inspectah Deck is an American rapper and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Inspectah Deck is known for being a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. He went to school with method Man, Raekwon, and Ghostface Killah.

The Wu-Tang Clan has released seven studio albums and sold more than 6.5 million copies in the United States and 40 million worldwide. Their album "Wu-Tang Forever" was certified 4x Platinum.

Deck released his debut solo studio album "Uncontrolled Substance" in 1999 and has released several more studio albums. He has made guest appearances on tracks by other members of the Wu-Tang Clan, along with Big Pun, Pete Rock, Kurupt, and Mos Def. Deck has produced tracks for himself and Wu-Tang, along with Method Man, RZA, GZA, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, Streetlife, Fes Taylor, and Masta Killa. Inspectah appeared in the 1999 film Black and White. He has used the nicknames Rollie Fingers and The Rebel I.N.S.

Early Life and Career

Jason Richard Hunter, better known by his stage name Inspectah Deck, was born July 6, 1970 in the Bronx and grew up in Staten Island, New York. Deck often mentions the Park Hill Projects in Clifton, Staten Island, where he grew up and went to school with Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Remedy. He lost his father when he was six years old.

Inspectah Deck's naturally laid-back personality shaped his stage presence, providing a calm contrast to the wild antics of Method Man, Ol' Dirty Bastard and RZA. Method Man even gives a nod to this at the end of "Can it Be All So Simple?" on Wu-Tang's debut album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)". Despite his low-key persona, Deck still stood out among the group as he was the second most featured member on the album and provided memorable verses for C.R.E.A.M, Protect Ya Neck, Wu-Tang Clan Ain't Nuthing ta Fuck Wit and Da Mystery of Chessboxin'.

Between 1994 and 1996 he'd go on to appear on several Wu members' solo projects including Method Man's Tical, Raekwon's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, GZA's Liquid Swords and Ghostface Killah's Ironman. In 1997 Deck got back into the studio to produce the track "Visionz" on Wu-Tang's second group album "Wu-Tang Forever". He also contributed the solo track "The City" and wrote one of the most critically acclaimed verses in hip-hop on the group's hit single "Triumph". Additionally, he produced tracks for some of his Wu counterparts including "Elements" and "Spazzola" for Method Man, "Kiss of a Black Widow" for RZA and the title track for GZA's Beneath the Surface.

Solo Career

Inspectah Deck dropped his solo debut album "Uncontrolled Substance" in September 1999. It featured more of Deck's own production and appearances from several lesser-known artists.

The album got decent feedback from critics but didn't get as much love from fans as his solo projects while with Wu-Tang. Soon after, Deck rejoined Wu-Tang Clan for their group albums "The W" and "Iron Flag".

In 2003 Deck released his second studio album "The Movement" which he later admitted didn't quite live up to his expectations. Three years later he released "The Resident Patient" intended as a prequel to his earlier album. In 2007 the rapper got back together with the Wu-Tang Clan to record another group album titled "8 Diagrams".

During this time he also announced two new projects: an album called "Czarface", a new collaboration named Czarface with Boston's 7L & Esoteric as well as his upcoming solo album "The Rebellion". The latter is set to feature production from RZA and the Wu-Elements and will come out after "The Resident Patient II". Sadly for his fans, it'll reportedly be his final album as a solo artist.

In 2010 Inspectah Deck released his fourth solo album "Manifesto" which included guest-appearances from Raekwon, Cormega, Termanology, Planet Asia, Cappadonna, Kurupt and M.O.P.'s Billy Danze. He mentioned in an interview that this album was meant to be the originally announced full-length sequel "Resident Patient II".

Deck started working on Czarface and The Rebellion in the early 2010s, expressing his interest in collaborating with his old Wu-Tang buddies as well as Snoop Dogg, E-40, Nas and Jadakiss on the albums. He then went on to work with The Wu-Tang Clan on their sixth studio album "A Better Tomorrow" before reuniting with 7L & Esoteric for two more Czarface albums titled "Every Hero Needs a Villain" and "A Fistful of Peril" released in 2015 and 2016 respectively. His latest feature was in "Super What?", a 2021 collaborative album between Czarface and MF Doom.