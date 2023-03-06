What are the Insane Clown Posse's Net Worth?

The Insane Clown Posse is an American hip hop duo who has a net worth of $30 million. The group consists of Violent J (also known as Joseph Bruce) and Shaggy 2 Dope (also known as Joseph Utsier). The two perform under their wicked clown personas and perform hardcore hip hop also known as horrorcore. They are known for their elaborate live performances an annual festival called "The Gathering of the Juggalos". The duo founded the independent record label Psychopathic Records and they have produced and starred in feature films like Big Money Hustlas and Big Money Rustlas. They have formed their own professional wrestling federation called Juggalo Championship Wrestling and formerly wrestled in WWF, WCW, and TNA. Their fans are known as juggalos and are said to be in the tens of thousands. The Insane Clown Posse sued the FBI because the National Gang Intelligence Center listed juggalos as a loosely organized hybrid gang. They have released well over a dozen studio albums. Their songs have often centered on themes such as the mythology of the Dark Carnival in which the lives of the dead are judged.

Insane Clown Posse has sold over 6 million albums worldwide, according to their record label, Psychopathic Records. Their best-selling album to date is "The Great Milenko," which has sold over 1.7 million copies in the United States alone. Other successful albums include "The Amazing Jeckel Brothers" and "Bizaar," which have both been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Formation

Insane Clown Posse was formed in 1989 in Detroit, Michigan, by Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope. The duo initially performed under the names Inner City Posse and later changed their name to Insane Clown Posse in 1991. The group's early music was heavily influenced by horror movies and the violent imagery of the Detroit gang culture in which they grew up.

Success

Insane Clown Posse's debut album, "Carnival of Carnage", was released in 1992 and quickly gained a following among underground hip hop fans. The group's third album, "The Great Milenko", was released in 1997 and became their breakthrough success. The album featured several hit singles, including "Halls of Illusions" and "Boogie Woogie Wu", and it sold over a million copies. The group's next two albums, "The Amazing Jeckel Brothers" (1999) and "Bizaar" (2000), were also successful, and the group continued to build a devoted following with their unique sound and style.

Discography and Singles

Insane Clown Posse has released a total of 17 studio albums over the course of their career. In addition to "Carnival of Carnage" and "The Great Milenko", the group has released several other successful albums, including "The Wraith: Shangri-La" (2002), "Bang! Pow! Boom!" (2009), and "Fearless Fred Fury" (2019). The group has also released numerous hit singles, including "Chicken Huntin'", "Let's Go All the Way", and "Miracles".

The Gathering

One of Insane Clown Posse's most unique and defining features is their annual music festival, known as "The Gathering of the Juggalos". The festival, which began in 2000, brings together fans of the group, known as "Juggalos", for several days of music, wrestling, and other entertainment. The Gathering has become a major event in the underground music scene, and it has been the subject of controversy due to its raunchy and often violent content.

Recent Years

In recent years, Insane Clown Posse has continued to record and release music, though their sales figures have declined somewhat from their peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The group has also faced legal challenges in recent years, including a lawsuit filed by the FBI in 2011 that classified the group and their fans as a gang. Despite these challenges, Insane Clown Posse remains a beloved and influential group in the underground hip hop scene, with a devoted following of fans who appreciate their unique sound and style.