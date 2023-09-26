Immortal Technique Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: Feb 19, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Lima Gender: Male Profession: Social activist, Master of Ceremonies, Rapper Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Immortal Technique's Net Worth

Immortal Technique is an American rapper and activist who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Immortal Technique is known for his raw, politically charged raps focused on such global social issues as racism, war, colonialism, and government oppression. Having started his career doing freestyle rap battles in New York City's underground hip hop scene, he released his first studio album, "Revolutionary Vol. 1," in 2001. As an activist, his work has largely been devoted to youth projects and immigrant rights.

Early Life and Education

Immortal Technique, whose real name is Felipe Andres Coronel, was born on February 19, 1978 in a military hospital in Lima, Peru. He is primarily of Amerindian descent, and also has Spanish, African, and French heritage. In 1980, Coronel immigrated with his family to New York City to escape the Peruvian Civil War. As a teenager, he attended Hunter College High School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. During this time, Coronel was arrested multiple times. He was arrested again on more serious charges while enrolled at Pennsylvania State University; charged with assault-related offenses, he was incarcerated for a year. After earning parole, Coronel attended Baruch College for two semesters. Having honed his rapping skills while in jail, he began selling his music on the streets and participating in freestyle rap battles in New York's underground hip hop scene. It was around this time he adopted the rap name Immortal Technique.

Albums

Using money earned from his victories in freestyle rap competitions, Immortal Technique was able to independently release his debut studio album, "Revolutionary Vol. 1," in 2001. The album contained his song "Dance with the Devil," a classic in the underground hip hop scene. Immortal Technique released his follow-up album, "Revolutionary Vol. 2," in late 2003. Featuring an intro and a spoken-word track by death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal, and boasting appearances by such rappers as Akir and Diabolic, the album offered a strong condemnation of the Bush administration and the US government more broadly. Immortal Technique's third studio album, "The 3rd World," came out in 2008; featuring guest appearances by Chino XL, Cynic, Ras Kass, and Veneno, among others, it became Immortal Technique's first charting album. The artist went on to release "The Martyr" in 2011, a free compilation album of previously unreleased material.

Musical Collaborations

Immortal Technique has collaborated with a number of other artists. In 2005, he collaborated with Mos Def and DJ Green Lantern on the vinyl single "Bin Laden," and the year after that, joined Lantern, Dead Prez, and Saigon on the song "Impeach the President." Immortal Technique was later featured on Brazilian-French rapper Rockin' Squat's song "Democratie Fasciste (Article 4)," which was leaked on the Internet in the spring of 2009 a month before its official release. The song marked Immortal Technique's first international collaboration. He subsequently collaborated with British rapper and activist Lowkey on the single "Voices of the Voiceless," which tackles such sociopolitical issues as racism, war, famine, and colonialism.

Film Appearances

Immortal Technique has appeared in some films. In 2005, he appeared as himself in Stephen Marshall's political film "This Revolution," part of which was recorded during the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City. Later, in 2011, Immortal Technique was the subject of the documentary "The (R)evolution of Immortal Technique," which premiered at the Harlem Film Festival.

Activism and Charity

Immortal Technique is heavily involved in social activism and charitable endeavors. He often visits prisons to speak to youth, and has raised money for children's hospitals around the world. Using the profits from his 2008 album "The 3rd World," he traveled to Kabul, Afghanistan to help the non-profit organization Omeid International build an orphanage. Immortal Technique is also an outspoken supporter of immigrant rights.