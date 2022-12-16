Ice Spice Net Worth:

What is Ice Spice's Net Worth?

Ice Spice is a rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Ice Spice first gained recognition in the summer of 2022 with her song "Munch (Feelin' U)," which went viral on Twitter and TikTok. After that, she signed a record deal with 10K Projects and released the single "Bikini Bottom," a nod to the animated television series "SpongeBob SquarePants." Spice's sound is primarily Bronx drill, which is characterized by the use of uncleared samples of older songs.

Early Life and Education

Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, was born on New Year's Day in 2000 in the Bronx borough of New York City. She is of Dominican and African-American ancestry, and has a father who formerly rapped. When Gaston was seven, she began getting into hip hop after listening to such artists as Lil' Kim, Pop Smoke, and Sheff G. For her education, she went to school in the Bronx before being sent to a Catholic high school in Yonkers. Gaston began attending SUNY Purchase for college, but eventually dropped out.

Rapping Career

While still in college in 2021, Gaston began rapping after meeting fellow student and music producer RiotUSA. Adopting the stage name Ice Spice, she recorded her debut song "Bully," which RiotUSA produced. She went on to record the songs "No Clarity," "Be a Lady," and "Name of Love," the lattermost of which became popular on the music-sharing platform SoundCloud. Due to the song's popularity on that site, Spice consequently gained many followers on the social media service Instagram. She subsequently released the song "Euphoric."

Spice had her breakthrough in August of 2022 with the single "Munch (Feelin' U)." Thanks to the support of rapper Drake, who played the song on his Sirius XM radio station Sound 42, the song quickly went viral on both Twitter and the video-sharing app TikTok. "Munch (Feelin' U)" also made it to number 34 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. A music video for the song, directed by George Buford, was later released. Spice followed her breakthrough success with a featured appearance on B-Lovee's song "One Time." She also signed a record deal with the independent label 10K Projects, through which she released her next single, "Bikini Bottom."

Musical Style and Influences

Spice's style of music has been categorized as Bronx drill, a subgenre of Brooklyn drill music originating in the early 2020s. The style is characterized by the use of uncleared samples of older songs in the soul, funk, and pop genres. Spice has named Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as formative influences on her sound.