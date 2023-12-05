Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $25 Million Date of Birth: Mar 15, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Hoshiarpur Gender: Male Profession: Actor, Record producer, Singer, Rapper, Film Score Composer Nationality: India 💰 Compare Honey Singh's Net Worth

What Is Honey Singh's Net Worth?

Honey Singh is an Indian rapper, music producer, singer, and film actor who has a net worth of $25 million. Also known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Honey Singh began his career as a session and recording artist and went on to become a Bhangra producer. He has also produced music for Bollywood films.

Honey first came to be noticed after his debut song in the 2011 Bollywood film "Shakal Pe Mat Ja," and he is reportedly the highest-paid singer for Bollywood for his songs in the films "Mastan" (2004) and "Cocktail" (2012). Singh made his acting debut in the 2012 Punjabi movie "Mirza" in the role of a gangster named Deesha. Though it was just a cameo, Honey won a PTC Punjabi Film Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. Singh has released the albums "International Villager" (2011), "Desi Kalakaar" (2014), and "Honey 3.0" (2023), and he produced all three albums as well. He has also produced albums by artists such as Ashok Masti, Preet Harpal, Inderjit Nikku, Jassi Sidhu, and Gippy Grewal. Honey has appeared in the films "Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22" (2013), "The Xpose" (2014), and "Zorawar" (2016), and he served as a judge on the singing competition series "India's Raw Star" in 2014.

Singh has also experienced his share of controversy: In the aftermath of 2012's Delhi gang rape case, a first information report was filed against Honey for his lyrics that depicted rape and violence against women in a positive manner. After an online petition circulated demanding that a Gurgaon hotel cancel Singh's New Year concert, the performance was cancelled. His song "Party All Night," which was featured in the 2013 film "Boss," was the subject of controversy when the movie's producers were ordered to submit a petition in Delhi High Court stating that they had "muted" an allegedly vulgar word in the song. As it turned out, the censor board had misheard or misinterpreted the word as vulgar, though it was not.

Early Life

Honey Singh was born Hirdesh Singh on March 15, 1983, in Karampura, New Delhi, India. He is the son of Bhupinder Kaur and Sardaar Sarabjit Singh, and he grew up in a Punjabi Sikh household with his sister, Sneha. Honey's mother came from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and his father came from Punjab, Pakistan, and moved to New Delhi during the Partition of India.

Career

In November 2011, Singh released his debut album "International Villager" in the Punjabi language. The single "Gabru" was a hit on the Asian music charts, and the track "Brown Rang" earned him an MTV VMAI Award. That year his song "Lak 28 Kudi Da" (with Diljit Dosanjh) was released as a promotional single for the film "Lion of Punjab" (which starred Dosanjh), and it topped the BBC Asian Download Charts. Honey released the Hindi/Punjabi album "Desi Kalakaar" in 2014, and the video for the single "Love Dose" was viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube within a week of its release. In 2023, he released his third album, "Honey 3.0," which was also in Hindi/Punjabi. Singh has released numerous singles, including "Bring Me Back," "Blue Eyes," "Dheere Dheere," "Makhna," "Loca," "First Kiss," and "Designer," and he has performed on songs by artists such as Badshah, Raj Brar, Preet Harpal, Raja Baath, Nishwan Bhullar, and Jaz Dhami. He has appeared in the Punjabi films "Mirza – The Untold Story" (2012), "Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22" (2013), and "Zorawar" (2016) and the Hindi film "The Xpose" (2014). Honey played the lead role of Agent Zorawar Singh in "Zorawar," which earned critical acclaim and was reportedly one of the most expensive Punjabi movies ever filmed.

Personal Life

Honey married Shalini Talwar on January 23, 2011, after more than a decade of dating. Shalini has accused him of domestic violence and having affairs with several women. TimesNowNews.com reported in 2021, Talwar "alleged that Singh thought that she leaked their wedding photographs and later, 'panicked and mercilessly beat her.'" The website stated, "Shalini has also claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of Singh and his family. Shalini, 38, claimed that Singh beat her many times in the last few years adding that she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm." Singh and Talwar divorced in 2022, and Honey paid Shalini Rs. 1 crore for alimony when the divorce was finalized.

Awards and Nominations

Singh has won PTC Punjabi Awards for Best Music Director for "Desi Daroo" (2010), "The Folkstar" (2011), and "I.V." (2012) as well as PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Music Director and Best Debut (Male) for "Mirza – The Untold Story" (2012). In 2012, he also earned a BritAsia TV Music Award for Best International Act and a UK Asian Music Award for Best International Album for "I.V.," and in 2013, he won an MTV VMAI Award for Best Indie Artist (male) for "Brown Rang," an MTV EMA Award for Best India Act for "Bring me Back," and a BIG Star Entertainment Award for Most Entertaining Singer (Male). In 2014, Honey received a Zee Cine Award for International Icon Male and a Stardust Award for Best Music Director for "Yaariyan," and in 2016, the "Hindustan Times" named him India's Most Stylish Singer. In 2018, he won a Mirchi Music Award for Listener's Choice Song of the Year for "Dil Chori" and Listener's Choice Album of the Year for "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety." In 2019, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" earned him an IIFA Award for Best Music Director and a Screen Award nomination for Best Music. In 2023, Honey won a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, India, for Favourite Rapper.