Heavy D Net Worth

What was Heavy D's Net Worth?

Heavy D was an actor, rapper and producer who had a net worth of $500 thousand at the time of his death in 2011. Heavy D was best known for being the front man of the hip hop group Heavy D & the Boyz. In addition to Heavy D, this group included G-Whiz (Glen Parrish), "Trouble" T. Roy (Troy Dixon), and Eddie F (Edward Ferrell). They group's popularity peaked in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In addition to his work with Heavy D & the Boyz, Heavy D dabbled in the the genre of reggae, producing music on his own that was described as reggae fusion. Heavy D has also had a respectable career as an actor, having appeared over a period of many years in TV shows such as the Cosby Show spin off "A Different World," and "Living Single,". He also appeared in movies such as the 2005 Will Smith film "Hitch" and the critically acclaimed 1999 film "The Cider House Rules." Heavy D & the Boyz were also notable for performing the theme song to the FOX sketch comedy series "In Living Color." Unfortunately, Heavy D died on November 8th, 2011 at the age of 44.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $500 Thousand Date of Birth: May 24, 1967 - Nov 8, 2011 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Mandeville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.892 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Rapper, Songwriter, Record producer, Composer, Music executive Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Heavy D's Net Worth

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Heavy D was born Dwight Errington Myers on May 24, 1967, in Mandeville, Jamaica to Eulahlee Lee, a nurse, and Clifford Vincent Myers, a machine technician. At the age of eight, Heavy D and his family moved to the United States, settling in Mount Vernon, New York. Growing up, Heavy D was heavily influenced by the burgeoning hip-hop scene and was particularly inspired by artists such as Kurtis Blow and The Sugarhill Gang.

In the mid-1980s, Heavy D formed the hip-hop group Heavy D & the Boyz, which consisted of Heavy D as the lead vocalist, Eddie F as the DJ and producer, and G-Wiz and Trouble T-Roy as the dancers. The group's unique blend of rap, R&B, and dance music quickly caught the attention of Uptown Records, and they signed their first recording contract in 1986.

Heavy D & the Boyz

Heavy D & the Boyz released their debut album, "Living Large," in 1987, which featured a mix of up-tempo party tracks and smooth R&B jams. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 92 on the Billboard 200 chart and establishing Heavy D & the Boyz as an influential act in the hip-hop community.

The group's sophomore album, "Big Tyme," was released in 1989 and solidified their reputation as a force to be reckoned with. The album featured hit singles such as "Somebody for Me" and "We Got Our Own Thang," which showcased Heavy D's charismatic personality and smooth lyrical delivery. "Big Tyme" was a critical and commercial success, reaching number 19 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning the group their first platinum certification.

Heavy D & the Boyz continued to enjoy success throughout the early 1990s with the release of two more albums, "Peaceful Journey" (1991) and "Blue Funk" (1992). Both albums featured collaborations with notable artists such as Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, and Q-Tip. Tragically, group member Trouble T-Roy passed away in 1990, and Heavy D dedicated the "Peaceful Journey" album to his memory.

Solo Career and Acting Ventures

In the mid-1990s, Heavy D decided to embark on a solo career, releasing his first solo album, "Waterbed Hev," in 1997. The album received positive reviews and showcased Heavy D's versatility as an artist, incorporating elements of reggae, R&B, and hip-hop. The album's lead single, "Big Daddy," became a hit, reaching number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Heavy D's interest in the entertainment industry extended beyond music, as he pursued a career in acting as well. He made his acting debut in 1990 with a small role in the television series "Booker" and went on to appear in numerous films and TV shows, including "New Jersey Drive" (1995), "The Cider House Rules" (1999), "Life" (1999), and "Big Trouble" (2002). Heavy D also enjoyed recurring roles on popular television shows such as "Living Single," "Roc," "Boston Public," and "The Tracy Morgan Show." His charismatic personality and natural talent as an actor allowed him to build a successful career in both film and television.

In addition to his acting roles, Heavy D also ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to the animated series "The Brothers Garcia" and the video game "Grand Theft Auto IV." He even served as the president of Uptown Records for a short period, helping to guide the careers of emerging artists and further solidifying his influence in the entertainment industry.

Later Career and Legacy

Heavy D continued to release music throughout the 2000s, with solo albums such as "Heavy" (1999), "Vibes" (2008), and "Love Opus" (2011). While his later albums did not achieve the same level of commercial success as his earlier work, they showcased Heavy D's continued growth and evolution as an artist.

On November 8, 2011, Heavy D tragically passed away at the age of 44 due to a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis. His sudden death was a shock to the music and entertainment industry, and numerous artists and celebrities mourned his passing, paying tribute to his immense talent and influence.