Gunplay net worth

Gunplay is an American rapper who has a net worth of $400 thousand. Gunplay began his career as a member of the hip hop group Triple C's. The group released its debut album, "Custom Cars & Cycles," in 2009. Gunplay went on to launch a solo recording career with several mixtapes and the studio album "Living Legend."

GoFundMe

In June 2023 Gunplay setup a GoFundMe in which he requested financial help to cover medical expenses for his child. Around the same time Gunplay was then seen in a social media post gifting Rick Ross a diamond chain. Obviously this created some confusion and controversy.

Early Life

Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales Jr., was born on July 18, 1979 in Miami, Florida to a Jamaican mother and a Puerto Rican father. His parents divorced when he was 10, and he subsequently lived with his mother and younger brother in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens. Morales dropped out of high school when he was 15 after he was told he would need to repeat the ninth grade. He went on to start using and selling cocaine.

Triple C's

In 2005, Morales joined the hip hop group Triple C's, which was founded by fellow Carol City native Rick Ross. The name of the group refers to Carol City Cartel. Morales adopted the rap name Gunplay, and he and Rick Ross were soon joined by rappers Torch and Young Breed. Triple C's were featured on Ross's first two studio albums, 2006's "Port of Miami" and 2008's "Trilla," before releasing their debut album, "Custom Cars & Cycles," in 2009. Featuring guest appearances by Birdman, Gucci Mane, Young Jeezy, and Yo Gotti, among many others, "Custom Cars & Cycles" debuted at number 44 on the Billboard 200 and at number five on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Solo Career

Gunplay launched his solo career releasing mixtapes through Maybach Music Group. His first, "Sniffahill (The First Gram)," came out in late 2008. That was followed by "Don Logan," "Inglorious Bastard," "Off Safety," "Bogotá Rich: The Prequel," "601 & Snort," "Cops & Robbers," "Acquitted," and "Gunplay." In the summer of 2015, Gunplay released his debut studio album, "Living Legend," which was supported by the singles "Tell 'Em," "Be Like Me," "Wuzhanindoe," and "Blood on the Dope." Subsequent albums have included "The Plug," "Haram," and "All Bullshit Aside."

Guest Appearances and Collaborations

Gunplay made his first solo guest appearance on Rick Ross's 2009 album "Deeper Than Rap." In 2011, he appeared on the Maybach Music Group compilation album "Self Made Vol. 1" on Pill's track "Don't Let Me Go." Gunplay went on to appear on the sequel albums "Self Made Vol. 2" and "Self Made Vol. 3." In 2013, he appeared alongside A$AP Ferg on A$AP Rocky's "Ghetto Symphony," and was featured on Lil Wayne's "Beat the Shit." Gunplay has made guest appearances on tracks by numerous other artists over the years, including Vado, Turk, Iceberg, Block 125, and Cormega.

With rapper Mozzy, Gunplay released the collaborative album "Dreadlocks & Headshots" in 2017. He released another collaborative album with Mozzy in 2019 entitled "Chop Stixx & Banana Clips." Between those two releases, Gunplay collaborated with Peryon J Kee on the album "Mustard & Mayo."

Legal Problems

In October of 2012, Gunplay turned himself in to Miami authorities following a warrant for his arrest on armed robbery charges related to an incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on his tax accountant. Not long after that, he was given a $150,000 bond and placed on house arrest. Gunplay was released from house arrest in January of 2013. A month later, his trial began, but the case was soon dismissed when the victim, Turron Woodside, declined to cooperate any further with authorities.

Controversies

Gunplay has generated some controversy for his swastika tattoo, which he initially claimed was in reference to Nazism before asserting it was a symbol of how peace becomes corrupted, as the swastika was originally a sign of peace in various Eurasian cultures before its appropriation by the Nazis.

Personal Life

With his ex-wife, whom he divorced in 2008, Gunplay has a son named Richard Morales III. Gunplay is a practitioner of the African diasporic religion Santería.