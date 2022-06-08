Gunna Net Worth:

What is Gunna's Net Worth?

Gunna is an American rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. Gunna had his breakthrough with his "Drip Season" series of mixtapes. After releasing his debut studio album "Drip or Drown 2" in 2019, he had his biggest hit yet with his 2020 album "Wunna," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. Gunna had a second consecutive number-one album in 2022 with "DS4Ever." Gunna's single "Drip Too Hard" (with Lil Baby) reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He has collaborated with several artists including Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Drake, and more.

2022 Arrest

In May 2022 Gunna was arrested as part of a sweeping indictment that also involved fellow rapper Young Thug. According to the 180-page indictment, Gunna – real name Sergio Kitchens – allegedly committed felonies such as drug possession with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property. Turning himself in, Gunna was booked for conspiracy to violate the RICO Act.

Early Life

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was born on June 14, 1993 in College Park, Georgia. He has four older brothers and was brought up by his mother. Growing up, Kitchens was a fan of such musical artists as Outkast, Cam'ron, and Chingy; inspired by their stylings, he began making his own music when he was 15. For his education, he went to Ronald E. McNair Middle School in Atlanta, North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs, and Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn.

Career Beginnings

Kitchens began his career in 2013 with the digital release of his mixtape "Hard Body," using the pseudonym Yung Serg. A couple of years later, he was introduced to fellow rapper Young Thug through their mutual friend Keith Troup. Kitchens, going by the stage name Gunna, went on to appear alongside Gucci Mane and Travis Scott on Young Thug's song "Floyd Mayweather," from Thug's 2016 mixtape "Jeffery."

"Drip Season" Mixtapes

In 2016, Gunna released his mixtape "Drip Season" through Young Thug's record label YSL Records. The mixtape featured appearances by Thug, Nechie, and Lil Duke, among others. In 2017, Gunna released his follow-up mixtape, "Drip Season 2," which featured Offset and Playboi Carti as well as Thug. He subsequently released his debut EP, "Drip or Drown." In early 2018, Gunna released "Drip Season 3," featuring Lil Durk, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, and Hoodrich Pablo Juan. The deluxe version, meanwhile, featured appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Young Jordan.

Studio Albums

Gunna put out his debut studio album, "Drip or Drown 2," in February of 2019; it was supported by the singles "One Call" and "Speed it Up." The album was a hit, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 and earning mostly positive reviews from critics. Gunna had an even greater hit with his second studio album, "Wunna." Released in May of 2020, "Wunna" debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, becoming Gunna's first number-one hit. The album was supported by the singles "Skybox," "Dollaz on My Head," and the title track. A deluxe edition was released in July that featured eight additional songs plus new guest appearances from artists including Future and Nav.

In January of 2022, Gunna released his third studio album, "DS4Ever." Serving as the fourth and concluding installment in the "Drip Season" series, the album features appearances by such artists as 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Drake, and Roddy Ricch. Like "Wunna" before it, "DS4Ever" debuted atop the Billboard 200, giving Gunna his second straight number-one hit.

Collaborations and Guest Appearances

Gunna has collaborated with many other artists over the years. In 2018, he collaborated with Lil Baby to release the mixtape "Drip Harder." The mixtape and its single "Drip Too Hard" were both huge hits, reaching number four on the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, respectively. Also with Lil Baby, Gunna released the hit non-album single "Sold Out Dates!" Meanwhile, on Travis Scott's single "Yosemite," Gunna appeared alongside Nav as a featured guest.

In 2020, Gunna collaborated with Nav on the song "Turks," which was used as the lead single for Nav's album "Good Intentions." Also on that album, Gunna appears on the song "Codeine." Following this, he collaborated with Young Thug and Turbo on the track "Quarantine Clean." In 2021, Gunna collaborated again with Thug to release the YSL compilation album "Slime Language 2." Among his other appearances, Gunna was featured on the "Dior" remix by Pop Smoke; "My Hood" by Marlo; and "Numbers" by A Boogie wit da Hoodie. He also appeared on Young Thug's debut studio album "So Much Fun" on the tracks "Hot" and "Surf," and was featured on the single "Lemonade" by the hip hop collective Internet Money.

Charity

To give back to the community, Gunna partnered with Goodr, a hunger relief and sustainable food waste management company, to open a free grocery market at his alma mater of Ronald E. McNair Middle School.