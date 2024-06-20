What is GloRilla's Net Worth?

GloRilla is an American rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. GloRilla rose to fame in 2022 with her singles "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," "Tomorrow 2," and "Blessed," all of which appeared on her hit debut commercial EP, "Anyways, Life's Great." She went on to have further success with her 2024 mixtape "Ehhthang Ehhthang," which was supported by the singles "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be." GloRilla has also been featured on tracks by such artists as G Herbo, Latto, Ciara, Duke Deuce, and Hitkidd.

Early Life and Education

GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was born on July 28, 1999 in Memphis, Tennessee. As a kid, she was homeschooled until the fifth grade. Woods later attended Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School. It was while there that she began rapping.

Mixtapes and EPs

Going by the rap name GloRilla, Woods self-released her first mixtape, "Most Likely Up Next," in mid-2019. The following year, she self-released her first EP, "P Status." GloRilla had her career breakthrough in the spring of 2022 with the release of the song "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," a collaboration with producer Hitkidd. The song went viral on the video-sharing service TikTok, leading to the #FNF Challenge. An official remix of "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" was later released with rappers Latto and JT. GloRilla's next single was "Tomorrow," which was included on the Collective Music Group compilation album "Gangsta Art." There was later an official remix of the song called "Tomorrow 2," featuring rapper Cardi B; it reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming GloRilla's most commercially successful song yet.

In late 2022, GloRilla released her debut commercial EP, "Anyways, Life's Great." Supported by her hit singles "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," as well as another single called "Blessed," the EP peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 and earned a BET Award nomination for Album of the Year. GloRilla later released her debut commercial mixtape, "Ehhthang Ehhthang," in the spring of 2024. It reached number 18 on the Billboard 200. The mixtape was supported by the singles "Yeah Glo!" and "Wanna Be," the latter a collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. "Wanna Be" made it to number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Other Collaborations and Featured Appearances

In 2021, GloRilla was among the artists featured on Hitkidd's songs "Set the Tone Part 2" and "Hot Potato." The next year, she was featured on Duke Deuce's song "Just Say That," the remix of Ciara's song "Better Thangs," and Latto's song "FTCU." In early 2023, GloRilla and label-mate Moneybagg Yo collaborated on the single "On Wat U On," the second single from the latter's mixtape "Hard to Love." The song reached number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100. Later that year, GloRilla was featured on such songs as "Leave the Club," by Don Toliver; "Outside," by G Herbo; and "Embarrassing," by YTB Fatt.

Television Appearances

GloRilla has made some guest appearances on television shows. In 2023, she appeared in episodes of the Hulu program "RapCaviar Presents" and the VH1 sketch comedy and battle rap improv show "Wild 'n Out."

Concert Stampede

In February of 2023, a stampede occurred at a concert by GloRilla at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York. The crush began after audience members thought they heard gunshots; as a result, three people were killed and seven were injured. Following the incident, the venue was closed indefinitely.