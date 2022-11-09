Gillie Da Kid Net Worth:

What is Gillie da Kid's Net Worth?

Gillie Da Kid is an American rapper, actor and podcast host who has a net worth of $5 million. Gillie Da Kid is best known for co-founding and performing with the Philadelphia hip hop group Major Figgas and for co-hosting the podcast "The Million Dollaz Worth of Game Show" with his cousin Wallo. As a young rapper Gillie was courted by a number of recording labels including Roc-A-Fella and Warner Bros., but relations with both labels soured. He eventually signed with Cash Money Records, where he ghostwrote for Lil Wayne, before leaving to start his own record label, Figgas 4 Life Entertainment. Later he was affiliated with Roc-A-Fella and Warner Bros. In 2000, the group released its sole album, "Figgas 4 Life," which launched the hit single "Yeah That's Us." Later on, da Kid embarked on a solo career.

Early Life and Education

Gillie da Kid, whose real name is Nasir Fard, was born on July 31, 1984 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As a teenager, he went to Ben Franklin High School, and after that attended Cabrini College as a business major. In college, da Kid played basketball and did track.

Major Figgas

In 1999, da Kid co-founded the hip hop group Major Figgas with his cousin Wallo and friend Ab Liva. Gradually, they brought aboard other members including Dutch, Ressy Rolx, Bump J, Spade-O, and Bianca. Major Figgas released a number of underground tapes in Philadelphia before independently releasing their album "Figgas 4 Life." After the group landed a deal with RuffNation Records, the album was expanded and released on the label in 2000. The sole studio album by Major Figgas, "Figgas 4 Life" peaked at number 115 on the Billboard 200 and number 29 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Meanwhile, its lead single "Yeah That's Us" reached number two on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Major Figgas ultimately disbanded in 2001.

Solo Career

Following his time in Major Figgas, da Kid signed with the New Orleans-based Cash Money Records to pursue a solo recording career. However, publishing issues prevented his work from being released, and he allegedly continued on as a ghostwriter for the label. Da Kid later signed a deal with the independent label Babygrande Records and released the 2007 mixtape "The Best of the GDK Mixtapes." He subsequently had a solid hit with the single "Get Down on the Ground," which was later covered by Soulja Boy. In the ensuing years, da Kid released the albums "King of Philly" and "I Am Philly." Eventually leaving Babygrande Records, he signed with Relumae Records and released the albums "Welcome to Gilladelphia" and "Million Dollars Worth of Game."

Collaborations and Contributions

Da Kid has collaborated with and contributed to the works of many other artists during his recording career. In 2000, he was among the myriad contributors to the hip hop compilation album "Off da Chain Volume 1." A couple years after that, he was a featured guest on the Boo & Gotti album "Perfect Timing." Da Kid's other collaborations have been with such artists as Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, MC Serch, Pusha T, and Lil Wayne.

Acting Career

Beyond his career in music, da Kid has acted in a number of films and television programs. In 2010, he was in the fantasy thriller "King of the Avenue," and after that appeared in "The Wrath of Cain." In 2013, da Kid was in the action crime movie "Force of Execution," starring Steven Seagal, Danny Trejo, and Ving Rhames. Four years later, he appeared in "Blood Brotha."

On the small screen, da Kid showed up in multiple episodes of the series "Chase Street" between 2017 and 2020. He also acted in the television film "The Probe" during that time.

Podcasting

In 2019, da Kid and his cousin Wallo launched the podcast "The Million Dollaz Worth of Game Show," on which they discuss topics related to social media and reality television. The podcast also includes music, comedy, and various guests.

Personal Life

With his wife Gene, a makeup artist, da Kid has two sons. Both are recording artists who go by the stage names YNG Cheese and TR3Y Seven7, respectively. In 2021, the pair released an album entitled "Macc N Cheese."