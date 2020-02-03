G Herbo Net Worth

G Herbo net worth: G Herbo, formerly known as Lil Herb, is an American rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. He is likely best known for his 2018 album Swervo.

G Herbo was born in Chicago, Illinois in October 1995. His debut studio album Humble Beast was released in 2017 and reached #21 on the Billboard 200 chart. G Herbo released the album Swervo in 2008 which reached #15 on the Billboard 200 chart. He released the album Still Swervin' in 2019 which reached #41 on the same chart. G Herbo released his Sessions EP in 2019. He released the mixtapes Welcome to Fazoland in 2014, Pistol P Project in 2014, Ballin Like I'm Kobe in 2015, and Strictly 4 My Fans in 2016 which reached #8 on the US Heatseekers chart. He also released the EPs Welcome to Fazoland 1.5 and Strictly 4 My Fans 2: Road to Humble Beast in 2017.

