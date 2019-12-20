Fredo Santana net worth: Fredo Santana was an American rapper who had a net worth of $1 million. Fredo Santana was born in Chicago, Illinois in July 1990 and passed away in January 2018. He was the older cousin of Chief Keef. Fredo Santana released his debut studio album Trappin Ain't Dead in 2013 and the album reached #45 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also released the album Fredo Kruger 2 in 2017. Santana also released the mixtapes It's a Scary Site in 2012, Fredo Kruger in 2013, Street Shit (with Gino Marley) in 2013, It's a Scary Site 2 in 2013, Walking Legend in 2014, Ain't No Money Like Trap Money in 2015, Fredo Mafia (with 808 Mafia) in 2016, and Plugged In in 2017. Fredo Santana released the singles "I Need More" (featuring Young Scooter), "Bird Talk", "Jealous" (featuring Kendrick Lamar), and "It's Only Right". He also appeared on the single "Familiar" with Ty Dolla Sign. Fredo Santana passed away on January 19, 2018 at 27 years old from a fatal seizure related to cardiovascular disease.