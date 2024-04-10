What is Freddie Gibbs's Net Worth?

Freddie Gibbs is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Freddie Gibbs has released numerous mixtapes, EPs, and studio albums since 2004. Through his label ESGN, he has released such albums as "Shadow of a Doubt," "Freddie," and "Soul Sold Separately," the lattermost of which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 in 2022. Gibbs has also released multiple collaborative projects with Madlib as one half of the hip hop duo MadGibbs.

Early Life and Education

Freddie Gibbs was born as Fredrick Tipton on June 14, 1982 in Gary, Indiana. As a young adult, he briefly played football on an athletic scholarship at Ball State University, but was eventually expelled from the school. Gibbs subsequently enlisted in the US Army as part of a pre-trial diversion program, as he was on trial at the time for theft and firearm charges. However, after eight months in the service, he was dishonorably discharged for smoking marijuana.

Solo Mixtapes and EPs

Following his discharge from the Army, Gibbs worked at a mall in Gary. There, he met local hip hop producer Finger Roll, whose crew he ended up joining. Gibbs went on to launch his rap career in 2004 by self-releasing his debut mixtape, "Full Metal Jackit." He followed that up with a sequel later in the year. Gibbs would release several more mixtapes throughout the decade, including "This is My Hustle," "Big Bizness," "Gangsta Island," and "The Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs." In 2010, he released his debut EP, "Str8 Killa."

In 2011, Gibbs signed to CTE World, the record label of rapper Young Jeezy. He subsequently released the mixtape "Cold Day in Hell," featuring guest appearances by Jeezy, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, and Dom Kennedy, among others. Gibbs released his next solo mixtape, "Baby Face Killa," in 2012; it featured guest appearances from such artists as Pharrell Williams, YG, Jadakiss, and Currensy.

Solo Studio Albums

In 2012, Gibbs left CTE World and launched his own record label, ESGN. He went on to release his debut studio album of the same name in 2013. Gibbs next released "Shadow of a Doubt" in late 2015. His third solo studio album, "You Only Live 2wice," came out in 2017, and his fourth, "Freddie," was released in 2018. In 2020, Gibbs signed to Warner Records, and subsequently released three singles through the label: "4 Thangs," "Gang Signs," and "Big Boss Rabbit." He then released his fifth solo studio album, 2022's "Soul Sold Separately." The album was Gibbs's biggest commercial hit yet, reaching number 11 on the Billboard 200.

MadGibbs

With DJ, music producer, and rapper Madlib, Gibbs formed the hip hop duo MadGibbs in 2011. That year, they released their first EP, "Thuggin'." The duo went on to release the EPs "Shame," "Deeper," and "Knicks (Remix)." In 2014, MadGibbs released their debut album, "Piñata," featuring appearances by such artists as Earl Sweatshirt, Raekwon, Scarface, and Mac Miller. A critical and commercial hit, the album debuted at number 39 on the Billboard 200. MadGibbs had another major success with their second studio album, "Bandana," which debuted at number 21 on the Billboard 200 in 2019.

Other Collaborative Projects

Among his other major collaborative projects, Gibbs collaborated with DJ and music producer Statik Selektah on the 2011 EP "Lord Giveth, Lord Taketh Away." Later, he began collaborating with DJ, producer, and rapper the Alchemist. With fellow rapper Currensy, they released the EP "Fetti" in 2018. Gibbs reunited with the Alchemist in 2020 for the collaborative studio album "Alfredo," a highly acclaimed project that debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200 and later earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album.

Violent Incidents

Gibbs has been involved in a number of violent incidents over the years. In late 2014, he was the target of gunfire when he was shot at while sitting in a car in New York. Gibbs escaped unscathed. In 2016, he was the alleged perpetrator when he was arrested in Toulouse, France and extradited to Austria on sexual assault charges. After being held in jail for a while, he was released on bail and acquitted of all charges.

Due to his myriad public beefs with other rappers, Gibbs has suffered public attacks, including one in late 2021 when he was beat up by members of rapper Jim Jones's entourage at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. The following year, he was beat up by a large mob while on a date at a restaurant in Buffalo, New York. This incident came after a long spat on social media with rapper Benny the Butcher.

Personal Life

With his ex-fiancé Erica Dickerson, Gibbs fathered a daughter in 2015. He also has a son from a previous relationship.