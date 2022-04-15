Fivio Foreign Net Worth:

What is Fivio Foreign 's net worth?

Fivio Foreign is an American rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Fivio Foreign first started to gain international attention in 2019 thanks to his single "Big Drip." A year later he was featured on Drake's single "Demons" which hit #34 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. A month after that he appeared on Kanye West's single "Off the Grid" from West's album "Donda.' This song hit #11 n the Billboard Hot 100. Fivio Foreign's debut studio album was released on April 8, 2022.

Early Life

Fivio Foreign was born Maxie Lee Ryles III on March 29, 1990. He was born in New York City. He began pursuing a career as a rapper in 2011 at the age of 21 under the name "Lite Fivio." Two years later he had changed his name to the current Fivio Foreign. At the same time he formed a music group called 800 Foreign Side.

Success

In 2019 he released a solo single called "Big Drip" that gained traction widely. The single was eventually remixed by both Lil Baby and Quavo. Thanks to the remixes, the song received RIAA Platinum certification.

"Big Drip" was the featured song on his EPs "Pain and Love" and "800 B.C." and helped Fivio gain attention from major record labels. He soon signed a reported $1 million contract with Columbia Records, under the imprint of Mase's RichFish Records label.

In 2020 Fivio was featured on the Drake song "Demons" and the Lil Tjay song "Zoo York." A month later he was named as one of XXL's 2020 "Freshman Class."

In 2021 Fivio appeared alongside Playboi Carti on Kanye West's song "Off the Grid" and on Lil Yachty's "Ok Ok."

In February 2022 he released the first single from his forthcoming debut studio album. The single, "City of Gods," featured Kanye West and Alicia Keyes. A second single featuring Quavo titled "Magic City" was released in March of 2022. His debut studio album, "B.I.B.L.E." was officially released on April 8, 2022. A$AP Rocky and Polo G also feature on the album.

Tekashi69 Rivalry

About a week after Fivio's debut album "B.I.B.L.E" was released, rival NY-affiliated rapper Tekashi69 posted a trailer touting his forthcoming return to music in which he described himself as "the KING OF NEW YORK."

Fivio responded by Tweeting:

"5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times. Don't ever let that n***a say he the King Of this city."

In response, Tekashi brought up Fivio's late friend, TDott Woo, who was murdered in February. He also pointed to a report that claimed Fivio's album only sold around 29,000 copies in its first week, despite heavy promotion and major featured artists like Kanye West.

On April 15, Tekashi posted a video to Instagram in which he continued to take not-so-subtle digs at Fivio. In the video Tekashi showed-off large amounts of cash, purportedly around $1.3 million, plus roughly a million dollars worth of vehicles parked outside of a Florida mansion. Tekashi taunted Fivio by saying something along the lines of "I have your entire net worth in my trunk right now" (paraphrased).