Fatlip Net Worth

What is Fatlip's Net Worth?

Fatlip is an American rapper who has a net worth of $1 million. Fatlip rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Los Angeles-based hip hop group the Pharcyde, with which he released the albums "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde" (1992) and "Labcabincalifornia" (1995). He launched his solo career in 2005 with the album "The Loneliest Punk."

Early Life

Fatlip, whose real name is Derrick Stewart, was born on March 26, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.

Career Beginnings

Stewart began his career in the late 1980s as a dancer under the name Jammer D. Through the Los Angeles dance scene, he met future collaborators Slimkid3, Imani, and Bootie Brown and became the artist known as Fatlip.

The Pharcyde

Fatlip came to prominence as a member of the hip hop group the Pharcyde, which was formed in 1991. He was joined by friends Imani, Slimkid3, and Bootie Brown. The group went on to sign a contract with Delicious Vinyl Records. In late 1992, the Pharcyde released its debut album, "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde," which received major critical acclaim for its playful and lush style. The album spawned the hit single "Passin' Me By," which peaked atop the Hot Rap Songs chart. Although "Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde" itself had underwhelming sales, the album was credited with helping to usher in a new alternative hip hop scene on the West Coast, and eventually became regarded as a classic of the genre. The Pharcyde went on to release its second album, "Labcabincalifornia," in late 1995. Supported by the hit singles "Drop" and "Runnin'," it reached number 37 on the Billboard 200. In 1997, Fatlip was kicked out of the Pharcyde amid tensions with the other group members.

Solo Career

In late 2005, Fatlip released his debut solo album, "The Loneliest Punk." The title of the album is a play on the name of legendary jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. Among the tracks on the album was "What's Up, Fatlip?," which was featured on the soundtrack to the skateboarding video game "Tony Hawk's American Wasteland." Over the years following the release of "The Loneliest Punk," Fatlip collaborated on songs with various other artists. In 2007, he was featured on the song "The Salmon Dance" by the English electronic music duo the Chemical Brothers. The year after that, Fatlip appeared on two tracks from the album "Clin D'Oeil" by the French group the Jazz Liberatorz. He subsequently appeared on two tracks from the group's next album, "Fruit of the Past." Around this time, Fatlip appeared on Neon Neon's album "Stainless Style" and N.A.S.A.'s debut album "The Spirit of Apollo." In 2012, he collaborated with his former Pharcyde group member Slimkid3 on the album "Love."

In 2016, Fatlip collaborated on the song "Playtimee Over" with Boston rapper Edo G. The following year, he was featured on the song "Mr. Lonely" by the rock band Portugal. The Man, from the band's album "Woodstock." In 2019, Fatlip was featured on the song "Aw Hell You Motherfuckin' Right" from Toronto rapper the Mighty Rhino's album "A Joy Which Nothing Can Erase." Kicking off the 2020s, he collaborated with Blu and Hemlock Ernst on the song "Good for the Soul" and with Percee P and Phil Da Agony on the song "For You." In the summer of 2022, Fatlip released his second solo album, "Torpor," which was his first album in close to 17 years. Its singles included "Dust in the Wind," "Wake Up," and "My Bad," the last of which was recorded by all four original members of the Pharcyde. Fatlip went on to release his first live album, "Live from the End of the World," in 2023. It features fellow rapper Blu.