El Alfa Net Worth

What Is El Alfa's Net Worth?

El Alfa is a Dominican rapper who has a net worth of $2 million. Nicknamed "The King of Dembow," El Alfa has released the studio albums "Disciplina" (2017), "El Hombre" (2018), "El Androide" (2020), "Sabiduria" (2022), and "Sagitario" (2022) and the EP "Dembo$$" (2019). He is known for singles such as "Dema Ga Ge Gi Go Gu" (with Bad Bunny), "Siéntate en Ese Deo," "Pam" (with Justin Quiles and Daddy Yankee), "Bebé" (with Camilo), and "Fulanito" (with Becky G), and in 2018, he collaborated with Chencho Corleone, Noriel, Miky Woodz, Jon Z, and Bryant Myers on "Suave" (Remix), which was certified Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. El Alfa has also performed on tracks by other artists, including Jon Z's "Viajo Sin Ver" (Remix), Steve Aoki's "Mamba," and Major Lazer's "Que Calor." He has more than 16 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his 2020 music video for "Singapur (El Androide)" has been viewed more than 300 million times on YouTube.

Early Life

El Alfa was born Emanuel Herrera Batista on December 18, 1990, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. During his childhood, El Alfa wanted to be a barber when he grew up. At the age of 17, he became independent, and he began his music career in 2008.

Career

In 2008, El Alfa formed a musical duo with fellow Dominican Dembow artist Eddy Wilson. They released songs such as "Conmigo No" and "El Fogon" before breaking up in 2009 to pursue solo careers. After embarking on a solo career as El Alfa El Jefe, he released the 2009 single "Coche Bomba," followed by "Coco Mordan" in 2010 and "Agarrate Que Te Solté" and "No Wiri Wiri" in 2011. In 2012, he released the songs "Con To' Lo' Cascabeles," "Cacao," and "Muevete Jevi," and "Muevete Jevi" became one of his most popular tracks. Those three songs appeared on the 2013 album "Dembow Exitos" and El Alfa's popularity rose when he released the single "Fuin Fuan" in April of that year. In 2013, he also collaborated with Musicologo The Libro on the song "Humo Excúsame (Remix)" and with Farruko on the track "Tú Me Gusta Pila." He had a rivalry with fellow Dembow artist El Mayor Clasico, and the two began releasing diss tracks against each other. Around this time, El Alfa also recorded songs with Arcángel, Nicky Jam, Jowell & Randy, and Tempo. He released the popular single "Tarzan," which was featured on his second album, "Dembow Exitos 2.0," and in 2015, he collaborated with Shelow Shaq, El Mega, Don Miguelo, Quimico Ultra Mega, El Super Nuevo, and Nfasis. He also teamed up Mark B for the song "Pal de Velitas," which amassed more than 20 million views on YouTube. El Alfa's 2016 songs "Segueta (Remix)" (featuring Nicky Jam) and "No Hay Forma" were produced by Chael, and the two began excelling in the Dembow sub-genre "TrapBow."

El Alfa's 2017 album "Disciplina" reached #11 on the "Billboard" Latin Rhythm Albums chart and #45 on the "Billboard" Top Latin Albums chart. He followed it with 2018's "El Hombre," which peaked at #6 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart and #7 on the Top Latin Albums chart. The album featured the Platinum (Latin) single "Lo Que Yo Diga" ("Dema Ga Ge Gi Go Gu" Remix), featuring Farruko, Jon Z, and Miky Woodz. In September 2018, El Alfa became the first-ever Latin urban artist to headline the Palacio de los Deportes Virgilio Travieso Soto in Santo Domingo. He collaborated with Cardi B on the 2018 single "Mi Mami," and it reached #42 on the "Billboard" Hot Latin Songs chart. El Alfa released the album "El Androide" in 2020, and it reached #6 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart, #9 on the Top Latin Albums chart, and #21 on Spain's Promusicae chart. In 2020, he also collaborated with Justin Quiles and Yankee Daddy on the song "Pam" and with Camilo on the song "Bebé." "Pam" reached #1 on the Promusicae chart and #3 on the "Billboard" Latin Airplay chart and was certified 5× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. "Bebé" was a top 10 hit in Argentina and Spain, and it went 5× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., 3× Platinum in Spain, and Platinum+Gold in Mexico. In 2021, his single "Fulanito" (with Becky G) was certified 7× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. El Alba released two albums in 2022, "Sabiduria" and "Sagitario," and "Sabiduria" reached #11 on the Latin Rhythm Albums chart and #16 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

Personal Life

In December 2021, El Alfa married Alba Rose after 17 years together. In 2015, he was sentenced to nearly two weeks of community service after he insulted the Dominican Republic's founding fathers in a music video. Cesar Romero, the President of El Instituto Duartino, urged citizens to boycott and destroy El Alfa's albums, and as part of his community service, the rapper had to clean the Plaza de la Bandera and spend two hours per day for 15 days singing the national anthem. He also had to give out pamphlets about the country's founding fathers at traffic lights.

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, El Alfa was nominated for five Premio Lo Nuestro awards, winning Male Revelation Artist and Song of the Year – Tropical for "Bebé" (shared with Camilo). His other nominations were for Collaboration of the Year – Urban for "Fulanito" (shared with Becky G), and Song of the Year – Urban Pop/Dance for "La Mamá De La Mamá Remix" (shared with Busta Rhymes, Anitta, Wisin, El Cherry Scom, and Cj), and "Mambo" (shared with Steve Aoki, Willy William, Sean Paul, Sfera Ebbasta, and Play-N-Skillz).