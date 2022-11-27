Ed Lover Net Worth:

What is Ed Lover's Net Worth?

Ed Lover is a rapper, actor, musician, radio personality, and former MTV VJ who has a net worth of $5 million. Ed Lover first became known as the co-host of MTV's hip hop music program "Yo! MTV Raps," alongside Doctor Dre (not to be confused with Dr. Dre). Apart from becoming the faces of rap for thousands of young viewers, the duo also starred together in 1993's hip-hop comedy "Who's the Man," telling the story of two Harlem barbers who eventually become cops. The following year they went on to release their album "Back Up Off Me!," which didn't live up to their expectations and was poorly received by audiences. Later, he became a radio personality on the New York-based Hip-Hop Radio Power 105.1 FM. Today he is the host of The Ed Lover Show on SiriusXM's Old Skool rap station BackSpin.

Early Life

Lover was born on February 12, 1963 in Queens, New York City. He was named James Robert at birth and was raised in New York City. However, he has been quite discreet about his personal life and not much is known about family or childhood.

Career

Lover was initially a member of an eccentric hip hop trio that performed around New York City called No Face. The other members were Kevon Shah and Mark "Sexx" Skeete, who also served as the main producer. The group debuted in 1989 on Island Records' Club music imprint, Great Jones. Their only known recording for the label was "Hump Music," a sexually explicit track that was a parody of the song "I'll House You" by The Jungle Brothers. The track only got traction in the underground rap community. No Face continued recording together for another five years, though it only released on album in 1960 called "Wake Your Daughter Up." The album was released on the group's own No Face label, which was an imprint of the Rush Associated Labels division of Def Jam Recordings.

Unfortunately, Lover's name was not credited on the album despite the fact that his voice was clearly recognizable on it. He was also not featured on any of the materials related to the album. The album did produce two singles – "Fake-Hair-Wearin' Bitch" and "Half." The first single became an underground cult classic and sampled "You Dropped a Bomb on Me" by The Gap Band, as well as featured the 2 Live Crew. Lover did appear in the music video for "Half." Soon afterward, Lover decided to leave the group.

In the early 1990s, Lover began hosting the weekend version of the television show "Yo MTV Raps Today" along with co-host Andre "Doctor Dré" Brown. On the show, Lover created his own dance called the Ed Lover Dance that became popular in the 1990s. The dance was always performed to the track "The 900 Number" by DJ Mark the 45 King. The show was quite popular throughout the 1990s and Lover and Dr. Dre appeared on MSNBC's "The Beat with Air Melber" in June of 2018 to promote the re-boot of the show.

Lover continued working with Dr. Dre as they both also co-hosted the high-rated "Morning Show with Ed, Lisa, and Dre" on New York's Hot 97 FM from 1993 until 1998. They also had released an album together in 1994 called "Back Up Off Me!" though it was poorly reviewed. They also both had roles in the film "Who's the Man," which was well-received.

Lover was also thrust into the spotlight in 1996 as he was the first person to announce the death of Tupac Shakur, which he did at a Nas concert in 1996.

Lover's career in radio continued as he was also a radio personality on New York's Hip-Hop Radio Power 105.1 FM from January 2003 until January 2010. While working in this role, he was reprimanded by Oprah Winfrey for his use of the word "bitches." This led to the subject of disrespect in hip-hop being discussed on the Oprah show. In 2002, he also appeared on the VH1 program, "100 Greatest One-Hit Wonders" and hosted the HBO show, "KO Nation," from 2000 to 2001. In 2004, he hosted "5 Deadly Videos" and then began hosting "Hip Hop Hold Em" in 2006. He also has hosted the self-produced web show, "C'mon, Son!"

After finishing his time at 105.1 in 2010, he became the host of his own show called "Friday Night Flava" on WRKS in New York City in 2011. In 2014, he became part of the Old School 100.3 FM radio family in Philadelphia. On that station, he had his own show called "The Ed Lover Show." He later joined the 107.9 channel in Philadelphia as a co-host of a show with Monie Love. As of 2018, he began hosting the "104.3 Jams" show on WBMX in Chicago. He also hosted "the Ed Lover Show" which played on SiriusXM's old-school hip hop station.

Lover has also acted in films and television series over the years. In 1999, he appeared in the film "Double Platinum" and then had a role in "Undisputed" in 2002. Throughout the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, he had guest appearances on shows like "The Hughleys," "Moesha," "The Jamie Foxx Show," and "According to Jim." From 2011 to 2014, he appeared on the series "Psych" as a recurring character and also appeared in "Fresh Off the Boat," "In the Cut," and "South Side" throughout the mid to late 2010s. He also appeared in the 2018 film, "Come Sunday."

Personal Life

Due to his commitment to keeping his personal life private, not much is known about Lover's current family or relationship status. However, it has been confirmed that at some point in this life, he was married to a woman named Kim. While together, the couple had two children. They ultimately split up due to Lover's various extramarital affairs. He reportedly has had children with other women since then.