Dream Doll net worth: Dream Doll is an American reality television personality and rapper who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Dream Doll was born in The Bronx, New York in February 1992. She is best known for starring on the reality television series Love and Hip Hop: New York from 2017 to 2018. Dream Doll also appeared on the reality TV series Bad Girls Club from 2016 to 2017. She has also appeared in episodes of the TV series BET I'll Apologize Later, Wild 'N Out, and Hip Hop Squares. Dream Doll appeared in the music videos "Summer" by Trace Cyrus and "Thot Box – Remix" by Hitmaka featuring Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty. Dream Doll was arrested for prostitution and worked as a bartender in a strip club. She signed with Gwinnin Entertainment in 2017 and released her debut EP Life in Plastic. Her music videos "Everything Nice" and "Team Dream" both reached more than two million views.