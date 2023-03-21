What is Don Omar's Net Worth?

Don Omar is a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer/songwriter, produver and actor who has a net worth of $30 million. Don Omar has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, with his hit albums including "The Last Don," "King of Kings," and "Meet the Orphans." As an actor, Omar played the character Rico Santos in four of the "Fast & Furious" films from 2009 to 2021.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Feb 10, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Carolina Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Composer, Singer-songwriter, Actor, Rapper, Singer, Music artist Nationality: Puerto Rico 💰 Compare Don Omar's Net Worth

Early Life

Don Omar was born as William Omar Landrón Rivera on February 10, 1978 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He is the oldest son of Luz and William. Growing up, Omar was a member of Iglesia Evangélica Restauración en Cristo, a Protestant church in Bayamón. There, he occasionally did sermons.

Career Beginnings

Deciding to pursue a career in music, Omar began performing at nightclubs. In his first public performance, he was accompanied by DJ Eliel Lind Osorio, with whom he would build a prolific professional partnership. Omar went on to make appearances on many compilation albums, including ones by reggaeton producers Noriega and Luny Tunes. Additionally, he sang backup for the duo Héctor & Tito.

Studio Albums

Omar released his debut studio album, "The Last Don," in 2003. Featuring appearances by such artists as Trebol Clan and Daddy Yankee, the album was certified Gold by the RIAA. Omar had an ever greater hit with his next album, 2006's "King of Kings," which debuted at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart and peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200, making it the highest-ranking reggaeton album in history. Moreover, the album spawned the hit single "Angelito." Omar released his third studio album, "iDon," in 2009; supported by the hit single "Virtual Diva," it also made it to number one on the Top Latin Albums chart.

In late 2010, Omar released "Meet the Orphans," his fourth studio album. It features appearances by artists under Omar's Orfanato Music Group label, and includes the singles "Hasta Abajo" and "Danza Kuduro." Omar release a sequel album, "MTO²: New Generation," in 2012; its singles include "Hasta Que Salga El Sol" and "Dutty Love." Highly acclaimed, the album won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album. In 2015, Omar released his sixth studio album, "The Last Don II," a sequel to his debut album. Boasting appearances by such reggaeton stars as Daddy Yankee, Plan B, and Wisin & Yandel, the album reached number one on the Top Latin Albums chart. Omar's other studio albums include "The Last Album" and "Sociedad Secreta."

Orfanato Music Group

Omar founded his own record label, Orfanato Music Group, in 2007. The label focuses on Latin music, including reggaeton, bachata, and Latin rap. Artists signed to the label include Natti Natasha and Kendo Kaponi.

The Kingdom Tour

Coming off of a decade-long rivalry with fellow reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, Omar announced a co-headlining tour with the artist in 2015: The Kingdom Tour. The pair went on to perform four concerts in San Juan before holding shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, and Miami in 2016. Many of the concerts sold out within minutes, as fans were agog to see Omar and Yankee together.

Fast & Furious

In 2009, Omar made his acting debut in the action film "Fast & Furious," the fourth installment in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise. He played Rico Santos, a member of the crew of street racer Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. Notably, he appeared alongside fellow Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Tego Calderón in the film. Omar went on to reprise his role in the sequels "Fast Five," "The Fate of the Furious," and "F9."

Legal Trouble

Omar got into legal trouble in 2007 when he and his management were sued by a Bolivian concert promoter after canceling a concert in La Paz. The promoter alleged that Omar had defrauded him and his organization of $70,000 related to the cancellation; Omar claimed he canceled because he was not given airfare in time to travel. The case was presented before a local judge, after which time both parties settled.

Personal Life

In 2008, Omar wed journalist and television weather forecaster Jackie Guerrido. The pair divorced in 2011. Omar has a son named Nicolas from a prior relationship.