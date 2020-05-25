Doja Cat net worth: Doja Cat is an American singer, rapper and songwriter who has a net worth of $4 million. She is perhaps best known for her viral song "Mooo!" and her #1 single "Say So".

Doja Cat was born in Los Angeles, California in October 1995 as Amalaratna Zandile Diamini. She is popular on TikTok and Instagram. Her debut studio album Amala was released in 2018 and reached #138 on the Billboard 200 chart. Doja Cat released the album Hot Pink in 2019. The album reached #9 on the Billboard 200 chart, #8 in Norway, and #12 in Canada.

Her single "Say So" (solo of featuring Nicki Minaj) reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and US R&B/Hip Hop chart as well as #2 in the UK and #3 in Canada. Her other singles include "Candy", "Mooo!", "Juicy" (with Tyga), "Boss Bitch", and "Like That" (featuring Gucci Mane). She has been involved in controversy on social media and accused of being homophobic and racist.