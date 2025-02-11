What is Doechii's net worth?

Doechii, born Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, is an American rapper who has a net worth of $4 million. Doechii has rapidly ascended in the music industry, distinguishing herself with a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and experimental sounds. Her breakout single, "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," went viral on TikTok in 2021, propelling her into the spotlight. Since then, she has released critically acclaimed projects, including the mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal," which earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2025. Known for her dynamic performances and authentic storytelling, Doechii continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Early Life

Born on August 14, 1998, in Tampa, Florida, Doechii was raised in a musically inclined family. Her father, a rapper known as Snatcha Da Boss, and her mother, Celesia Moore, who was active in the church, both influenced her artistic development. Growing up in a single-parent household with her mother and twin sisters, she was encouraged to explore various performing arts disciplines, including ballet, tap dancing, acting, cheerleading, and gymnastics. Doechii attended Howard W. Blake High School, where she honed her vocal abilities and initially aspired to become a professional choral singer. A friend's suggestion led her to start producing and releasing her own music online, marking the beginning of her journey as an independent artist.

Musical Beginnings

In 2016, under the moniker Iamdoechii, she released her debut song "Girls" on SoundCloud. Over the next few years, she independently funded and produced her projects, including the mixtape "Coven Music Session, Vol. 1" in 2019 and the EP "Oh the Places You'll Go" in 2020. The latter featured "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," a track that gained significant traction on TikTok in 2021, leading to increased attention from record labels and a growing fan base.

Rise to Prominence

In March 2022, Doechii signed with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records, becoming the first female rapper on the former's roster. She released the single "Persuasive," which was later remixed featuring labelmate SZA. Her second EP, "She / Her / Black Bitch," was released in August 2022, showcasing her versatility and willingness to address complex themes. In 2023, she achieved her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with the single "What It Is (Block Boy)" featuring Kodak Black.

Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii's third mixtape, "Alligator Bites Never Heal," was released in August 2024 to critical acclaim. The project was praised for its ambitious and musically diverse content, blending elements of 90s hip-hop, neo-soul, and contemporary rap subgenres. The mixtape delved into deeply personal themes, including mental health struggles and resilience, resonating with a broad audience. In February 2025, the mixtape won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making Doechii the third female artist to receive this honor.

Artistic Style and Influences

Doechii is known for her animated rap delivery and eclectic musical style. She cites influences such as Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, Tyler, The Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA. Her work often explores themes of identity, empowerment, and personal growth, delivered with technical proficiency and emotional honesty.

Personal Life

Currently residing in Los Angeles, Doechii is open about her journey toward sobriety, having become sober after years of heavy drinking. She identifies as bisexual and emphasizes the importance of authenticity in her music and public persona. Her success and transparency have made her a role model, particularly for Black women in music, inspiring others to overcome industry barriers and pursue their artistic visions.