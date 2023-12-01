Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Rappers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Mar 21, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: Queens Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Actor, Singer-songwriter, Rapper, Film Producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Diggy Simmons' Net Worth

What Is Diggy Simmons' Net Worth?

Diggy Simmons is an American rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Diggy Simmons is best known for being the son of Run DMC's Rev. Run and starring on the MTV reality series "Run's House" (2005–2009). Diggy has also played Doug Edwards on the "Black-ish" spin-off "Grown-ish" since 2018. Simmons has released the albums "Unexpected Arrival" (2012) and "Lighten Up" (2018), and "Unexpected Arrival" reached #13 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Rap Albums chart, and #3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Diggy is known for singles such as "Copy, Paste," "Do It Like You" (featuring Jeremih), and "4 Letter Word," and he performed on the Dionne Bromfield single "Yeah Right" and the Mindless Behavior single "Mrs. Right." Simmons starred in and co-executive produced the 2013 BET TV movie "The Start Up," and he has also appeared in the 2019 short film "About The People" and the television series "StartUp" (2016) and "The Plug" (2018). In 2010, he launched the sneaker line Chivalrous Culture, and his song "Great Expectations" was featured in a national commercial for AT&T.

Early Life

Diggy Simmons was born Daniel Dwayne Simmons III on March 21, 1995, in Queens, New York. He is the son of Joseph "Rev. Run" Simmons and Justine Jones. Diggy has a brother named Russell, and sadly, his younger sister, Victoria, died of a birth defect called omphalocele the day she was born. His parents later adopted a baby girl named Miley. Simmons also has three older half-siblings, Vanessa, Angela, and Joseph, from his father's marriage to Valerie Vaughn. From 2005 to 2009, Diggy starred on the reality series "Run's House" with his family. The show earned three NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Reality – (Series), winning in 2008.

Career

In late 2009, Simmons released the mixtape "The First Flight," followed by "Airborne" in 2010 and "Past, Present(s), Future" in 2011. That year he released the singles "Copy, Paste" and "Do It Like You" (featuring Jeremih) from his forthcoming debut album. "Copy, Paste" reached #21 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and #24 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Do It Like You" peaked at #80 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #11 on the Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. In 2011, Diggy also performed on the Dionne Bromfield single "Yeah Right," which reached #36 on the UK Singles Chart, and the Mindless Behavior single "Mrs. Right," which reached #72 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and #8 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Simmons released the album "Unexpected Arrival" on Atlantic Records in March 2012, and it was a success, reaching #13 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #2 on the Rap Albums chart, and #3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Besides "Copy, Paste" and "Do It Like You," the album also included the singles "88" (featuring Jadakiss), "Two Up," and "4 Letter Word," and "4 Letter Word" reached #61 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Diggy released the non-album singles "My Girl" (featuring his future "Grown-ish" co-star Trevor Jackson), "Aint Bout to Do" (featuring French Montana), and "Fakin" (featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Omarion) before the release of his second album, 2018's "Lighten Up." That album featured the singles "It Is What It Is," "Anchors," "Text Me" (featuring Leven Kali), and "Goin." In 2019, Simmons released the non-album single "Re-Up." In 2018, he began starring as Doug Edwards on the Freeform series "Grown-ish." In early 2023, the series was renewed for its sixth and final season. "Grown-ish" has earned an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Show, two Black Reel Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, and two NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Personal Life

Diggy was engaged to singer/actress Jessica Jarrell from 2011 to 2012. He has also reportedly dated rapper Young Lyric, esthetician Sydney Utendahl, and his "Grown-ish" co-star Chloe Bailey.

Awards and Nominations

Simmons has earned three BET Award nominations, winning the YoungStars Award in 2012. He was also nominated for that award in 2011, and he received a Best New Artist nomination in 2012. In 2011, Diggy earned a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Rookie of the Year, and in 2012, he won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist. In 2007, he received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV:Male Reality/Variety Star for "Run's House."