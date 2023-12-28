What Is Derrick Milano's Net Worth?

Derrick Milano is an American songwriter, rapper, and singer who has a net worth of $10 million. Derrick Milano's music career began in 2013, and he has released the mixtapes "Casanova" (2013) and "A1" (2016). He started out as a rapper, then he switched his focus to songwriting in 2019. Derrick has written for artists such as Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, and Megan Thee Stallion. He has earned two Grammy nominations, winning for Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" (featuring Beyoncé).

Early Life

Derrick Milano was born Derrick Carrington Gray on December 24, 1993, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Jeff and Virginia Gray, and he performed in the church choir during his youth. When he was in seventh grade, Derrick's family relocated to Brandywine Hundred, Delaware, where he attended Hanby Middle School, followed by Brandywine High School, Red Lion Christian Academy, and Concord High School. As a teenager, he rap battled with friends and joined the Concord High choir. After graduating in 2012, Milano attended Florida's Valencia College and Full Sail University. At Full Sail, he got involved with the Business Professionals of America.

Career

Derrick launched his music career while attending college, where he gave out mixtapes of his songs. After releasing the 2013 mixtape "Casanova," he released the 2014 single "#ThatAintYaBitch" on SoundCloud, and it was a success. Milano was invited to serve as an opening act at Orlando venues, and he opened for artists such as Future and Young Thug. He later had a dispute with his management, which according to his bio on the Hapilos Entertainment Group website, "halted him from releasing music for 2 years. This dispute prohibited him from recording in a professional studio so he began recording in a home studio." He recorded the hit song "Cellular" in his home studio. Derrick was a producer and songwriter on the 2019 Kevin Gates' album "I'm Him," co-writing the songs "Facts," "Say It Twice," and "Push It." The album reached #4 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #2 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. That year Juicy J asked Milano to work on the Megan Thee Stallion song "Simon Says," which led to an opportunity as an uncredited songwriter on her hit "Hot Girl Summer," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" Rhythmic chart as well as "Rolling Stone" magazine's Top 100.

Milano co-wrote Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage Remix" (featuring Beyoncé), which was released in 2020 and earned him a Grammy. He also worked as a songwriter on Beyoncé's 2022 album "Renaissance," which reached #1 in more than a dozen countries and earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year. In 2021, Derrick signed with Epic Records and began working on his debut album. He released the singles "Control" and "die4iT" that year. In 2023, Milano performed on Ciara's "Da Girls" remix. On IMDb, Derrick is credited as a composer on the music videos "Bhad Bhabie Feat. Kodak Black: Bestie" (2019), "DaniLeigh: Old Me" (2019), "Justin Bieber Feat. Post Malone, Clever: Forever" (2020), "Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé: Savage (Remix)" (2020), "Wiz Khalifa Feat. Rubi Rose: POV" (2020), "French Montana & Fivio Foreign: Panicking" (2021), and "GloRilla: Lick or Sum" (2023).

Personal Life

In September 2023, Derrick went "Instagram official" with rapper/model Blac Chyna (whose birth name is Angela Gray), posting a photo of the two of them together with the caption "It hits different when you find your best friend & lover at the same time. Love you Angela."

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Milano won a Grammy for Best Rap Song for Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix." In 2023, he was nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Beyoncé's "Renaissance."